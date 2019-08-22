By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Pink Lemonade 2L

4(6)
Tesco No Added Sugar Pink Lemonade 2L
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass
  • Energy27kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemon and raspberry flavoured soft drink with sweeteners.
  SWEET & CITRUS Made with lemons and raspberry juice from concentrate for a sweet zingy taste Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SWEET & CITRUS Made with lemons and raspberry juice from concentrate for a sweet zingy taste
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Raspberry Juice From Concentrate (1.0%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Carrot Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy11kJ / 3kcal27kJ / 6kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.7g
Sugars0.3g0.7g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

This is a very refreshing drink. Great on a summer

5 stars

This is a very refreshing drink. Great on a summers day or as a substitute for an alcoholic drink at a BBQ or party.

some one told me it went nice with pink gin

2 stars

some one told me it went nice with pink gin no, its sower has a funny smell.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious and such good value

Too Sweet

1 stars

I bought it thinking it would be as great as Cloudy Lemonade version. Not to sweet. Not to sour. I was wrong. It was overly sweet and when i tried drinking it at room temperature it felt as if i was drinking liquid jam. The hint of raspberry wasn't enough to cut its sweetness. If you really like overly sweet fizzy drinks. This is the one for you.

I love this drink!

5 stars

I am addicted to this drink & love the flavour. Please don't buy it though because it is out of stock most of the time & I miss it :(

Lovely

5 stars

You can taste the raspberries!

