Tesco No Added Sugar Pink Lemonade 2L

This is a very refreshing drink. Great on a summers day or as a substitute for an alcoholic drink at a BBQ or party.
some one told me it went nice with pink gin no, its sower has a funny smell.
Delicious and such good value
Too Sweet
I bought it thinking it would be as great as Cloudy Lemonade version. Not to sweet. Not to sour. I was wrong. It was overly sweet and when i tried drinking it at room temperature it felt as if i was drinking liquid jam. The hint of raspberry wasn't enough to cut its sweetness. If you really like overly sweet fizzy drinks. This is the one for you.
I love this drink!
I am addicted to this drink & love the flavour. Please don't buy it though because it is out of stock most of the time & I miss it :(
Lovely
You can taste the raspberries!