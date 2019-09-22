By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Korma Curry Paste 200G

1.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Korma Curry Paste 200G
£ 1.35
£0.68/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy340kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • A mild curry paste with coconut and ground coriander.
  • A Taste of India With fragrant coconut for a delicately sweet, rounded flavour
  • A Taste of India With fragrant coconut for a delicately sweet, rounded flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Coconut (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut (4%), Ground Coriander (3%), Cornflour, Ground Cumin, Ground Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ground Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Salt, Paprika, Potassium Chloride, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Chilli Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Maltodextrin.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (50g)
Energy680kJ / 163kcal340kJ / 82kcal
Fat9.8g4.9g
Saturates4.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate15.3g7.7g
Sugars10.0g5.0g
Fibre2.9g1.5g
Protein2.0g1.0g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrid

1 stars

Hardly any spice. Just tasted of tomatoes and very sweet. Horrid - used it once and threw the rest away.

🤢 watery, bland, tasteless.

1 stars

🤢 watery, bland, tasteless.

Terrible

1 stars

Pretty much the worst Korma paste I have had in my life. I've made a chicken and vegetable curry with this and the kids and I are just pushing the food around the plate. It tastes of nothing.

This paste has a nice consistency but I don’t thin

3 stars

This paste has a nice consistency but I don’t think the flavour quite hits the korma spot.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Tikka Curry Paste 200G

£ 1.35
£0.68/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here