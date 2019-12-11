By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sweet Baby Rays Bbq Sauce Honey 510G

Sweet Baby Rays Bbq Sauce Honey 510G
£ 3.00
£0.59/100g

Product Description

  • Honey Barbecue Sauce
  • In 1985, my brother, Chef Larry Raymond perfected the family's recipe and entered our sweet and tangy barbecue sauce into the country's largest rib cookoff. He named it after the nickname I got while playing basketball on Chicago's West Side - "Sweet Baby Ray." The sauce is so fine, the taste beat out nearly 700 entries in the riboff. Within a year, Larry and I, along with our high school friend Mike O'Brien, formed a company around our award-winning sauce and our simple philosophy about barbecue. "The Sauce Is The Boss."
  • Sweet Baby Ray
  • Squeezable
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 510g

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Honey (2%), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Colour: E150D, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Spices (Mustard, Celery), Preservative: E211, Smoke Flavour, Dried Garlic, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Tamarind

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks.For best flavor, refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.
  • Brush on meat during last 15 minutes of barbecuing or broiling.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sweet Baby Ray's,
  • PO Box 31250,
  • Chicago,
  • Illinois,
  • 60631-0250.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

510g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 780kj/184kcal
Total Fat<0.1g
of which Saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrates45.9g
of which Sugars 40.8g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 2.03g

Using Product Information

