Sweet Baby Rays Bbq Sauce Honey 510G

Product Description
- Honey Barbecue Sauce
- In 1985, my brother, Chef Larry Raymond perfected the family's recipe and entered our sweet and tangy barbecue sauce into the country's largest rib cookoff. He named it after the nickname I got while playing basketball on Chicago's West Side - "Sweet Baby Ray." The sauce is so fine, the taste beat out nearly 700 entries in the riboff. Within a year, Larry and I, along with our high school friend Mike O'Brien, formed a company around our award-winning sauce and our simple philosophy about barbecue. "The Sauce Is The Boss."
- Sweet Baby Ray
- Squeezable
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 510g
Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Honey (2%), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Colour: E150D, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Spices (Mustard, Celery), Preservative: E211, Smoke Flavour, Dried Garlic, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Tamarind
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Mustard
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks.For best flavor, refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Produced in the USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use.
- Brush on meat during last 15 minutes of barbecuing or broiling.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Return to
Net Contents
510g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|780kj/184kcal
|Total Fat
|<0.1g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|45.9g
|of which Sugars
|40.8g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|2.03g
