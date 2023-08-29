We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Max Strength All In One Cold & Flu 16 Capsule

Tesco Max Strength All In One Cold & Flu 16 Capsule

5(7)
Write a review

£2.30

£0.14/each

Tesco Health Max Strength All-In-One Cold & Flu Relief Capsules
Please read enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product.Blocked Nose. Pain & fever. Chesty cough.Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. For the relief of the symptoms of colds and flu and the pain and congestion of sinusitis, including aches and pains, headache, blocked nose and sore throat, chills and lowering of temperature. The capsules also loosen stubborn phlegm and provide relief from chesty coughs.

Ingredients

Each capsule contains the active ingredients: Paracetamol 500mg, Guaifenesin 100mg and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

16

Preparation and Usage

Dosage • Adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over: 2 capsules every 4 to 6 hours, as required. Leave at least 4 to 6 hours between doses. Do not take more than 8 capsules (4 doses) in any 24 hour period. Do not give to children under 16 years. Do not take for more than 3 days unless advised by your doctor. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.Swallow the capsules whole with water. Do not chew.

View all Colds & Flu

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here