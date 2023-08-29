Tesco Max Strength All In One Cold & Flu 16 Capsule

Tesco Health Max Strength All-In-One Cold & Flu Relief Capsules

Please read enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. Blocked Nose. Pain & fever. Chesty cough. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. For the relief of the symptoms of colds and flu and the pain and congestion of sinusitis, including aches and pains, headache, blocked nose and sore throat, chills and lowering of temperature. The capsules also loosen stubborn phlegm and provide relief from chesty coughs.

Ingredients

Each capsule contains the active ingredients: Paracetamol 500mg, Guaifenesin 100mg and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

16

Preparation and Usage