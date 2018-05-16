Lyle's Golden Syrup Breakfast 340G

- Enjoyed since 1883, the authentic, unmistakable taste of Lyle's remains a favourite today. Morning Smiles with Lyle's.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Tate & Lyle Sugars London Sugar Refiners
- Easy flow Lyle's Squeezy Syrup
- Gluten free
- Free from colours & flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Use within three months of opening. Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see cap
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Tate & Lyle Sugars,
- PO Box 5050,
- Notts,
- NG15 0DJ.
Return to
- Questions or comments? Call us on 0845 607 8427 or write to:
- Tate & Lyle Sugars,
- PO Box 5050,
- Notts,
- NG15 0DJ.
- www.lylesgoldensyrup.com
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1319kJ/310kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|77.5g
|of which sugars
|77.5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
