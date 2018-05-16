By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lyle's Golden Syrup Breakfast 340G

Lyle's Golden Syrup Breakfast 340G
£ 1.75
£0.52/100g
  • Enjoyed since 1883, the authentic, unmistakable taste of Lyle's remains a favourite today. Morning Smiles with Lyle's.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Tate & Lyle Sugars London Sugar Refiners

  • Easy flow Lyle's Squeezy Syrup
  • Gluten free
  • Free from colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Use within three months of opening. Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see cap

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tate & Lyle Sugars,
  • PO Box 5050,
  • Notts,
  • NG15 0DJ.

Return to

  • Questions or comments? Call us on 0845 607 8427 or write to:
  • Tate & Lyle Sugars,
  • PO Box 5050,
  • Notts,
  • NG15 0DJ.
  • www.lylesgoldensyrup.com

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1319kJ/310kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate77.5g
of which sugars77.5g
Protein0.5g
Salt0.8g

