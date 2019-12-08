By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Three Bird Roast with Pork, Apple, Sage and Honey Stuffing 1.75kg Serves 6

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Three Bird Roast with Pork, Apple, Sage and Honey Stuffing 1.75kg Serves 6

£ 30.00
£17.15/kg

Per 150g
  • Energy1579kJ 379kcal
    19%
  • Fat24.0g
    34%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Part-boned duck filled with turkey and goose fillets and a gluten free pork, Bramley apple, blossom honey and sage stuffing, topped with bay leaves.
  • Our Tesco Finest ducks, turkey and geese are reared by expert farmers we know and trust. These slow growing breeds are specially chosen for their succulence and rich, full flavour. We've complemented the meat with a stuffing made with British pork, Bramley apple, blossom honey and sage. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Partly deboned duck filled with succulent turkey and rich goose fillets.
  • Pack size: 1.75kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Part-boned Duck (69%), Gluten Free Pork, Blossom Honey, Bramley Apple and Sage Stuffing (13%) [Pork, Bramley Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Onion, Water, Dried Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Blossom Honey, Sugar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Ground Nutmeg, Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose], Turkey (10%), Goose (5%), Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Store joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 2 hrs
Chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 2 Hours Remove sleeve and film lid. Place garnish to one side. Leave joint in its foil tray. Place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Replace the garnish 20 minutes before the end of cooking time. Allow to rest for 10 - 20 minutes before carving. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
  • If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Pad. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.75Kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1053kJ / 253kcal1579kJ / 379kcal
Fat16.0g24.0g
Saturates4.8g7.2g
Carbohydrate1.6g2.4g
Sugars1.2g1.8g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein25.2g37.8g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Throughly enjoyed this last year, so much we are ordering 2 this year.

