Tesco Finest Three Bird Roast with Pork, Apple, Sage and Honey Stuffing 1.75kg Serves 6

Yummy
Throughly enjoyed this last year, so much we are ordering 2 this year.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ / 253kcal
INGREDIENTS: Part-boned Duck (69%), Gluten Free Pork, Blossom Honey, Bramley Apple and Sage Stuffing (13%) [Pork, Bramley Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Onion, Water, Dried Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Blossom Honey, Sugar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Ground Nutmeg, Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose], Turkey (10%), Goose (5%), Bay Leaf.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Store joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 2 hrs
Chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 2 Hours Remove sleeve and film lid. Place garnish to one side. Leave joint in its foil tray. Place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Replace the garnish 20 minutes before the end of cooking time. Allow to rest for 10 - 20 minutes before carving. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Tray. Check Locally Pad. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
1.75Kg
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1053kJ / 253kcal
|1579kJ / 379kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|24.0g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|25.2g
|37.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones..
