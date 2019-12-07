By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basted Turkey Crown Medium 2.3kg-3.19kg Serves 8-11

£ 22.17
£6.95/kg

Per 125g
  • Energy625kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A turkey crown with backbone and prime wings basted with a turkey stock and added water.
  • Basted Turkey Crown Carefully selected from trusted farms Stock basted for extra succulence and flavour. An increasingly popular option due to its ease of cooking and carving, this turkey crown is just succulent breast meat and prime wings with less waste and no fuss for the festival period. Naturally quicker to cook than a whole bird and is reared on farms that meet Tesco's high welfare standards.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (93%), Water, Stock Baste [Turkey Extract, Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise], Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Use within one monthDefrost thoroughly for a minimum of 14-23 hours (small) 23-32 hours (medium), 32 - 41hours (Large) in the refrigerator Once defrosted, do not refreeze Ensure the crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, 150°C, Gas 4
Time: For calculated cooking time see front of pack
Cooking Instructions: Oven cook from chilled only. Remove outer packaging. Do not remove the drip pad or foil tray. No need to wash poultry before cooking. If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Pre-heated oven. Place the crown in its foil tray in a roasting tin, rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, remove kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After the cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Hob
Cooking Precautions

  • Adjust times according to your particular oven
  • For fan assisted oven, reduce oven temperature to 150°C.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Origin Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Store turkey in packaging at bottom of refrigerator until required. Remove outer film and label. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use seperate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Pad. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy500kJ / 119kcal625kJ / 148kcal
Fat3.0g3.8g
Saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.8g
Sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein22.1g27.6g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Order this Crown every year and no complaints,same

5 stars

Order this Crown every year and no complaints,same again this year.

Do not buy a Turkey crown from Tesco

3 stars

Although this turkey was very nice, tender and moist, there was unfortunately an awful lot of waste. Previous turkey crowns I have bought have had little to no waste and I will not buy a crown from Tesco again back to the butchers where I have bought before and there has been no bones and no waste all meat

Not as advertised, do not buy

1 stars

Opened it to start cooking for Christmas dinner. THIS WAS NOT A TURKEY CROWN. It has wings attached which made up 35% of the weight. You have to read the small print to see that it had wings. This was misleading advertising as most people would have expected a proper turkey crown.

Rotten turkey! Stay away!

1 stars

It was rotten by the time we opened it on Christmas Day, not shrink wrapped. And was meant to last till Boxing Day! Very disappointed!

What a con.

2 stars

I did not rate the quality of this Turkey crown and have just discovered that it is not a true turkey crown. It has wings hidden underneath. In tiny letters at the very bottom of the label it says “A turkey crown with backbone and prime wings”. The other writing in large letters says BASTED TURKEY CROWN twice. I feel conned. The only waste left on a turkey crown is usually the breast bone.

