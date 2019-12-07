Tesco Basted Turkey Crown Medium 2.3kg-3.19kg Serves 8-11

Order this Crown every year and no complaints,same
Order this Crown every year and no complaints,same again this year.
Do not buy a Turkey crown from Tesco
Although this turkey was very nice, tender and moist, there was unfortunately an awful lot of waste. Previous turkey crowns I have bought have had little to no waste and I will not buy a crown from Tesco again back to the butchers where I have bought before and there has been no bones and no waste all meat
Not as advertised, do not buy
Opened it to start cooking for Christmas dinner. THIS WAS NOT A TURKEY CROWN. It has wings attached which made up 35% of the weight. You have to read the small print to see that it had wings. This was misleading advertising as most people would have expected a proper turkey crown.
Rotten turkey! Stay away!
It was rotten by the time we opened it on Christmas Day, not shrink wrapped. And was meant to last till Boxing Day! Very disappointed!
What a con.
I did not rate the quality of this Turkey crown and have just discovered that it is not a true turkey crown. It has wings hidden underneath. In tiny letters at the very bottom of the label it says “A turkey crown with backbone and prime wings”. The other writing in large letters says BASTED TURKEY CROWN twice. I feel conned. The only waste left on a turkey crown is usually the breast bone.