Tesco Finest Pork Chipolatas In Bacon 222G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1276kJ / 307kcal
Product Description
- Pork chipolata sausages wrapped in oak smoked, dry cured streaky bacon rashers.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- *Selected cuts of outdoor bred British pork seasoned with pepper and wrapped in dry cured, smoked streaky bacon
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- 100% British pork
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 222g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (96%), Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Herbs, White Sugar, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Filled into natural sheep casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins.
Place on a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
222g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chipolata sausage wraps (54g**)
|Energy
|1276kJ / 307kcal
|689kJ / 166kcal
|Fat
|23.3g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.4g
|12.1g
|Salt
|1.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 222g typically weighs 162g.
|-
|-
