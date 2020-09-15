By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Parra Alta Malbec 2.25 Litre

Parra Alta Malbec 2.25 Litre
£ 15.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Argentinean Wine
  • Mendoza is the seventh largest province in Argentina and is home to over 70% of Argentina's vineyards. As well as being known for the excellent quality of its wines, Mendoza also features the highest peak in the Americas: "Centinela de Piedra".
  • Vibrant red with violet tones. Full bodied in style with intense aromas of blackberry and fresh raspberry with subtle vanilla oak.
  • Parra Alta is a traditional way to grow grapes, where the vines are tied to grow upwards through the canopy of the surrounding trees.
  • Equivalent to 3 bottles of wine
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Perfect for barbecues, picnics, parties, gifts and special occasions
  • Stays fresh for six weeks
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A bright carmine red whose plum and raspberry jam aromas mingle elegantly with vanilla notes. Well balanced, exhibits sweet tannins and velvety finish

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

29.3

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Trivento

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Rafael Miranda

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were de-stemmed and crushed. Cold maceration before fermentation 30% thermoflash vinification. 70% traditional vinification, 8 days in stainless steel tanks at 26ºC. Natural malolactic fermentation

History

  • Founded in 1996 by Vina Concha Y Toro, Trivento produces brand-name wines under their own label. The company has created a portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications

Regional Information

  • Mendoza is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: Barbecued meats, red meats and chilli con carne

Number of uses

18 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Trivento y Bodegas S.A.,
  • No B-72110,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • CYT UK,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • Filled by:
  • W1226,

Return to

  • CYT UK,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • W1226,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Using Product Information

