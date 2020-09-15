Parra Alta Malbec 2.25 Litre

Product Description
- Malbec - Red Argentinean Wine
- Mendoza is the seventh largest province in Argentina and is home to over 70% of Argentina's vineyards. As well as being known for the excellent quality of its wines, Mendoza also features the highest peak in the Americas: "Centinela de Piedra".
- Vibrant red with violet tones. Full bodied in style with intense aromas of blackberry and fresh raspberry with subtle vanilla oak.
- Parra Alta is a traditional way to grow grapes, where the vines are tied to grow upwards through the canopy of the surrounding trees.
- Equivalent to 3 bottles of wine
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- Perfect for barbecues, picnics, parties, gifts and special occasions
- Stays fresh for six weeks
- Pack size: 2.25L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A bright carmine red whose plum and raspberry jam aromas mingle elegantly with vanilla notes. Well balanced, exhibits sweet tannins and velvety finish
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
29.3
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Trivento
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Rafael Miranda
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- Grapes were de-stemmed and crushed. Cold maceration before fermentation 30% thermoflash vinification. 70% traditional vinification, 8 days in stainless steel tanks at 26ºC. Natural malolactic fermentation
History
- Founded in 1996 by Vina Concha Y Toro, Trivento produces brand-name wines under their own label. The company has created a portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications
Regional Information
- Mendoza is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Argentina
Preparation and Usage
- Food Pairing: Barbecued meats, red meats and chilli con carne
Number of uses
18 Servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Trivento y Bodegas S.A.,
- No B-72110,
- Mendoza,
- Argentina.
Importer address
- CYT UK,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX33 1ER,
- UK.
- Filled by:
- W1226,
Return to
- CYT UK,
- Oxfordshire,
- OX33 1ER,
- UK.
- W1226,
- M44 6BD,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
