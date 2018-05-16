By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px Wine 2.25Ltr

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px Wine 2.25Ltr
£ 14.50
£4.84/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Chilean Wine
  • Aromas and flavours of grapefruit, lime and gooseberry combine in this Sauvignon Blanc / Pedro Ximenez. Perfect for drinking with seafood and salads.
  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and the mystical landscape. Our wines capture the charms and characteristics of this unique setting, all in one bottle.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 2.25l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  Aromas and flavours of grapefruit, lime and gooseberry combine in this Sauvignon Blanc / Pedro Ximenez

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

28.8

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Other

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Pedro Ximénez

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Our wines are inspired by the pretty Chilean seaside village of Isla Negra. With its colourful landscape, creative community, and breathtaking views of the ocean, this place is filled with romance, creativity and adventure.

Regional Information

  • Soil Alluvial and colluvial. Good permeable soils with medium organic matter content. Climate Mediterranean Viticulture practices Vertical trellis system

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Stays fresh for six weeks after opening

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • V.C.S. S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Sur, of 2101,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

