Intergral Auto Sensor Led Night Light

Simple and effective
Bought for holiday. Perfect. Small n easy to transport. Great amount of light
Integral Auto Sensor LED Night Light
Gives off plenty of light in our hallway to enable us to reach the bathroom safely during the night.
It does everything it says on the tin!
I have just bought 4 more following the first 3 I bought at the super price of only £5 each!
Good for the price
I am happy with product. Sensor can be better but over all good buy.
Great light.
I bought this last week for my landing to help my children see if/when they get up during the night. It is a neat product and great that it has a sensor so there is no need to remember to switch it on/off. Gives off a lovely glow and just the right amount of light. Very pleased with it and great price too!!
great product at good price
Great little light.. It bright to light up a room love the sensor which switches it on and off soon as its light enough and and on when gets dark .. I use this know instead of bedside lamp..
great night light with simplistic design
Used recently when grandchildren stayed to give enough lighting on landing
Great little low level light
Bought for an OAP friend for her hallway, she loves it and calls it her fairy light!
Perfect night light
I purchased this led wall light for a hall which has two steps down along the middle of its length. The light from the unit is perfect for illuminating the steps at night and preventing midnight stumbles when visiting the bathroom in the night. It's light sensor ensures that it comes on automatically each evening when the light level falls. It's also great for a kids bedroom as a night light. Great product for the money.
great value
good product, just enough night light for my son's room.