Tesco Free Spirit Men Active Shields 10 Pack

4(5)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.30/each

Product Description

  • Odour control for freshness & confidence
  • Contoured shape with dry lock core
  • 10 individually wrapped incontinence pads, for discretion
  • Tesco Free Spirit MEN ACTIVE Protective Shield 10 x shield Dermatologically tested
  • [Back of pack - Performance Icons] - Ultra-absorbent dry zone works quickly to protect you from leaks - FreshZone provides effective odour protection - Engineered to provide men with discreet fit - Maximum comfort against skin [Dermatologically tested logo] [Top] Free Spirit MEN ACTIVE Shield [Logo] 4 Droplets (out of 8) 10 x shields [Logo] FreshZone Protection/Quick Dry/Discreet fit Dermatologically tested [Side of pack] For urine leakage: Our protective shields are designed to provide men with a good fit, so that you can be secure, comfortable and confident. The ultra-absorbent, dry zone technology with Fresh Lock, works quickly to give you protection against leaks and odour. Dermatologically tested for maximum comfort. [Range table - Please see attachment]

Information

Storage

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • [Back of pack] - Directions for use images x 4 [Opposite side of pack] Directions for use: Open individual wrap and remove backing paper from pad. Press shield firmly to your underwear. Disposal instructions: After use, remove and wrap the shield securely and dispose of shield and wrapper with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality item.

1 stars

Poor product. Purchased to try alongside the Tena brand product since both were at the same price - on offer. The Tesco product with the same absorbency rating is lumpy, thick, uncomfortable compared to the Tena one. I would not recommend this product to anyone.

absolutely GReAt

5 stars

basically, I had a huge accident and this save my human dignity. without this I would have been publically humiliated. it would have been everywhere! but no! because of Tesco 'Free Spirit', I was free to urinate myself. some may argue that it was not appropriate to do it in a school but I disagree. I was being a 'Free Spirt.

Men pads

4 stars

The pads a good and comfortable. The only problem I have is the not long enough sticky band, resulting in bending of the pads ends. If that band was by a couple of cm longer at both ends it will make the pads even better.

Good Product

5 stars

I needed this product due to temporary effects of surgery. The hospital issued a small starter supply from the market leader. The Tesco product is far cheaper and in some respects better, e.g. smaller overall packaging and more discreet individual units with dedicated wrapper which doubles as a disposal bag.

Excellent for my person hygien

5 stars

for comfort, absorption power, and remains in place once worn.

