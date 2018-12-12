Tesco Free Spirit Men Active Shields 10 Pack

Poor quality item.
Poor product. Purchased to try alongside the Tena brand product since both were at the same price - on offer. The Tesco product with the same absorbency rating is lumpy, thick, uncomfortable compared to the Tena one. I would not recommend this product to anyone.
absolutely GReAt
basically, I had a huge accident and this save my human dignity. without this I would have been publically humiliated. it would have been everywhere! but no! because of Tesco 'Free Spirit', I was free to urinate myself. some may argue that it was not appropriate to do it in a school but I disagree. I was being a 'Free Spirt.
Men pads
The pads a good and comfortable. The only problem I have is the not long enough sticky band, resulting in bending of the pads ends. If that band was by a couple of cm longer at both ends it will make the pads even better.
Good Product
I needed this product due to temporary effects of surgery. The hospital issued a small starter supply from the market leader. The Tesco product is far cheaper and in some respects better, e.g. smaller overall packaging and more discreet individual units with dedicated wrapper which doubles as a disposal bag.
Excellent for my person hygien
for comfort, absorption power, and remains in place once worn.