Tesco Root Vegetable Mash 425G

Nice easy way of getting one's veg
It isn't quite creamy enough to say that it is mashed with milk and butter. However, great size and such good value I have placed an order to include two more trays..
Lovely - different!!
Yummy. Plenty of sauce and chicken. Flavour good - lemon grass but not much curry. Have had it many times as it is great value for money.
Best vegetable mash
My absolute fave mash so creamy and delicious as part of a balanced, healthier alternative to normal mash. This is an essential I always buy. Quality is excellent, great value for money too.
A PERFECT FINISH FOR A FISH PIE
Makes a lovely topping for fish pie.
I buy this a lot, great taste, and extremely convenient.
Quick and tasty
Makes a change from potato mash, nice wintery flavours. Good with pork.
Nice combination of roots
I love this - tasty, easy to prepare and better for you than traditional mashed spuds.
Very dry
Not creamy enough