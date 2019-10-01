By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Root Vegetable Mash 425G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Root Vegetable Mash 425G
  • Energy573kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 281kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned mashed potato with root vegetables.
  • Sweet & Buttery. Potato with carrots, parsnip and swede mashed with milk and butter
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Carrot (12%), Parsnip (6%), Swede (6%), Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 ½ / 5 mins
Place in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 pack (204g**)
Energy281kJ / 67kcal573kJ / 136kcal
Fat1.2g2.4g
Saturates0.7g1.4g
Carbohydrate11.6g23.7g
Sugars2.4g4.9g
Fibre1.8g3.7g
Protein1.5g3.1g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 425g typically weighs 408g.--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice easy way of getting one's veg

4 stars

It isn't quite creamy enough to say that it is mashed with milk and butter. However, great size and such good value I have placed an order to include two more trays..

Lovely - different!!

5 stars

Yummy. Plenty of sauce and chicken. Flavour good - lemon grass but not much curry. Have had it many times as it is great value for money.

Best vegetable mash

5 stars

My absolute fave mash so creamy and delicious as part of a balanced, healthier alternative to normal mash. This is an essential I always buy. Quality is excellent, great value for money too.

A PERFECT FINISH FOR A FISH PIE

4 stars

Makes a lovely topping for fish pie.

I buy this a lot, great taste, and extremely conve

5 stars

I buy this a lot, great taste, and extremely convenient.

Quick and tasty

4 stars

Makes a change from potato mash, nice wintery flavours. Good with pork.

Nice combination of roots

5 stars

I love this - tasty, easy to prepare and better for you than traditional mashed spuds.

Very dry

3 stars

Not creamy enough

