Tesco Finest North Row Vineyard Sauvignon 75Cl

Typical values per 100g: Energy 305kJ / 74kcal
Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc. Marlborough. Wine of New Zealand.
- This crisp, dry wine is a classic example of a concentrated and vibrant Sauvignon Blanc displaying powerful aromas and a lengthy finish. Sourced from Villa Maria Estate's vineyards in the cool Marlborough region of New Zealand. Serve chilled with simple fresh seafood dishes or garden salads.
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- This crisp, dry and concentrated Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is nothing short of sublime
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Villa Maria Estate Ltd
Wine Maker
Nick Picone
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- The 2018 vintage was warm and dry and fruit was harvested in pristine condition. Fruit from each vineyard was hand and machine harvested. Fermentation was conducted at 15°C with a yeast strain chosen to preserve the purity of fruit aromatics in the wine.
History
- In 1961, at the age of 21, Sir George Fistonich leased five acres of land from his father, planted one acre with grapes and started making wine under the name 'Villa Maria'. Still 100% New Zealand and family owned, Villa Maria Estate has gone from strength to strength over the last 50 years and is now distributed in over 50 countries worldwide
Regional Information
- Situated on the north-east coast of the South Island, Marlborough enjoys warm and sunny days, cooler nights and a long growing season. International demand for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc has allowed the region's wine industry to blossom. The Marlborough region is split into two river valleys, the Wairau in the north and Awatere further south. The Wairau Valley has lower rainfall and cooler temperatures and the Awatere Valley soils are drier and less fertile, naturally minimising grape yield.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Preparation and Usage
- Best with garden salads and fresh seafood, especially lobster.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|305kJ / 74kcal
|382kJ / 92kcal
|Alcohol
|10.35g
|12.9375g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
