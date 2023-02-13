We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Pizza Express Garlic Dough Balls 95 G

Pizza Express Garlic Dough Balls 95 G

5(1)
Write a review

£2.15

£2.26/100g

Vegetarian

Part-baked Dough Balls with a garlic butter dip.
At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. That's why every dish is made with care- and flair.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 95G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

95g ℮

Per 1/2 Pack
Energy
775kJ
185kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.65g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ
Suitable for vegetarians
Dough BallsDip

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. This product may have been previously frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Dough BallsPer serving (4 Dough Balls)
Energy1183kJ548kJ
-280kcal130kcal
Fat2.2g1.0g
of which Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrates53.1g24.6g
of which Sugars3.4g1.6g
Fibre2.7g1.3g
Protein10.6g4.9g
Salt1.20g0.56g
This pack contains 2 servings--

View all Chilled Garlic Bread & Dough Balls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here