Campo Viejo Rioja Garnacha 75Cl

4(6)Write a review
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Garnacha - Red Spanish Wine
  • Share this fruity and fresh Spanish red wine with friends over a vegetable lasagne dinner or if you prefer a light bite, enjoy with a few charcuterie nibbles.
  • Campo Viejo's dedication to Rioja winemaking (it's been around since 1959), alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, allows them to create modern twists on traditional methods, delivering progressive styles of Rioja that satisfy today's discerning modern palates and perfect for sharing with friends.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Bodegas Campo Viejo

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Elena Adell

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Garnacha

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are fermented in vats at a controlled temperature of around 25ºC. Maceration with skins for approximately 12 days to deliver the colour of the wine. The wine then spends 4 months in French oak barrels before rounding off its ageing in the bottle.

History

  • Campo Viejo's dedication to authentic Rioja winemaking, alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, has allowed us to create modern twists on traditional methods to deliver progressive styles of Rioja that appeal to today's discerning palates.

Regional Information

  • Undoubtedly one of the best wineries in the world, Bodegas Campo Viejo - located right in the heart of La Rioja, Northern Spain - we were the first Spanish winery to certify our carbon footprint to the ISO-14064 standard. At Campo Viejo we live by our Environment and Sustainability programme, which we first started over 10 years ago.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: Very versatile: vegetables, meats, pastas or your favorite appetizers. Serve at: 16-17 °C

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bodegas Campo Viejo,
  • Fuenmayor,
  • España.

Return to

  • Questions, Comments or Suggestions
  • Contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
  • www.campoviejo.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely wine

4 stars

A very tasty Spanish red wine. Good flavour.

Lovely wine - one of my favourites!

5 stars

Lovely wine - one of my favourites!

Campo Viejo wines

5 stars

I have long been a fan of Campo Viejo wines. Both the Tempranillo and the Garnacha. The Campo Viejo Reserva is even better; and for a special treat there is the Gran Reserva

Terrible Rioja

1 stars

Absolutely awful wine. The worst Rioja I have ever had. Has an almost sweet type of taste. Cannot recommend it.

Very nice Garnacha !

4 stars

Really light in the glass, you could almost see clearly through it. Heady aromas though, mainly strawberries, red cherries and sweet spices. Taste - Light medium, Juicy red fruits, strawberry dominant and quite pleasant if a touch on the sweet side. Flavour didn't last long, not much of a finish but very easy to drink even at 14%. This is a wine that is pretty much food friendly and will pair with most things. Campo Viejo seem to be fairly consistant with their wines and I can see this being a big hit without being anything spectacular, great everyday quaffer with or without food, I enjoyed it.

Awesome

5 stars

I'm not an expert, but I tried different wines and it is fantastic recommend

