Campo Viejo Rioja Garnacha 75Cl

Lovely wine
A very tasty Spanish red wine. Good flavour.
Lovely wine - one of my favourites!
Campo Viejo wines
I have long been a fan of Campo Viejo wines. Both the Tempranillo and the Garnacha. The Campo Viejo Reserva is even better; and for a special treat there is the Gran Reserva
Terrible Rioja
Absolutely awful wine. The worst Rioja I have ever had. Has an almost sweet type of taste. Cannot recommend it.
Very nice Garnacha !
Really light in the glass, you could almost see clearly through it. Heady aromas though, mainly strawberries, red cherries and sweet spices. Taste - Light medium, Juicy red fruits, strawberry dominant and quite pleasant if a touch on the sweet side. Flavour didn't last long, not much of a finish but very easy to drink even at 14%. This is a wine that is pretty much food friendly and will pair with most things. Campo Viejo seem to be fairly consistant with their wines and I can see this being a big hit without being anything spectacular, great everyday quaffer with or without food, I enjoyed it.
Awesome
I'm not an expert, but I tried different wines and it is fantastic recommend