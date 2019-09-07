Tesco Finest Pecorino 75Cl

fabulous
A lovely, dry slightly fizzy wine. beautiful to drink
Great summer wine
This is one of my favourite summer wines. Goes so well with salads and seafood and it is extremely drinkable on its own.
Subtle fruity taste. Refreshing wine.
Saw this wine on James Martin cooking prog. It’s a delicious fresh wine. Ideal for a summers day. ( any day really ). We will certainly buy this wine again.
A great buy
Well worth a couple of cases Tasty,smooth and very reasonably priced 8/10 for me
easy drinking
The wine is a lovely light wine thats delicious and goes down well ,with or without food.
Pecorino not just a cheese
A great little find - hopefully it will remain at this great value price for some time
This wine is Uplifting
Such a great deal - bought 2 cases while on offer (12 bottles at half price) - A very fruity, flowery refreshing white wine that tastes of quality.
Best served chilled..........
This wine tastes best really well chilled and accompanied with a selection of cheeses and oatcakes or flatbreads- well at least for me it is. Lovely sharp and refreshing taste.
Surprisingly good wine
I bought a case of this wine last month and was impressed with the lovely smooth taste of the wine I have bought two cases for Christmas
Very impressive.
Masses of fruit and floral notes with lowish acidity. I'll definitely be getting it again.