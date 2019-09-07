By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pecorino 75Cl

4.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Pecorino 75Cl
  • Energy385kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Finest Pecorino Terre di Chieti IGP 75cl
  • Coltivated in the rugged, mountainous Abruzzo region on the Adriatic coastline, Pecorino is a ripe and refreshing wine with hints of peach and apricot. perfect chilled, it pairs well with grilled fish, roast chicken or crunchy salads.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Deliciously fresh floral, with grapefruit, juicy peach and herbal zing
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl
  • Wine of Italy
  • Deliciously fresh floral, with grapefruit, juicy peach and herbal zing
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Deliciously fresh and floral, with grapefruit, juicy peach and herbal zing. Refreshing and zesty, with a mouth-watering, flavourful finish.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Codiec Citra

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pecorino

Vinification Details

  • On arrival, grapes are de-stimmed and softly crushed with roller wine press and immediately addressed to soft presses obtaining the must. It is then cooled, floated and started to alcoholic fermentation at a controled temperature between 14 ° c up to 18 ° c. The wine obtained is stored in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • CITRA Winery was founded in 1973. It is located in the region of Abruzzo and is now one of the leading wineries in central Italy. CITRA is identified as a reliable partner and a producer of quality wines. Also for these reasons CITRA is represented in 50 countries around the world and our wines (produced by ourselves, no outsourcing) have been awarded at the most important international wine tasting competitions. We produce a complete range of excellent wines classified as D.O.C., I.G.T., Table wine

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo is one of loveliest regions in Italy.Born where the sea and the mountains meet, a land protected by green mantle of natural parks and national reserve. It is a region bathed by the Mediterranean climate, the special climatic condition, are the perfect nourishment for the vine, which is expressed with grapes of excellent quality from which they originate excellent wines, the pride and glory of the region, and awarded in major national and international competition.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • CI.VI.,
  • C. da Cucullo sn,
  • Ortona,
  • Abruzzo,
  • 66026,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy308kJ / 74kcal385kJ / 93kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.7g
Sugars0.6g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

15 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

fabulous

5 stars

A lovely, dry slightly fizzy wine. beautiful to drink

Great summer wine

5 stars

This is one of my favourite summer wines. Goes so well with salads and seafood and it is extremely drinkable on its own.

Subtle fruity taste. Refreshing wine.

5 stars

Saw this wine on James Martin cooking prog. It’s a delicious fresh wine. Ideal for a summers day. ( any day really ). We will certainly buy this wine again.

A great buy

5 stars

Well worth a couple of cases Tasty,smooth and very reasonably priced 8/10 for me

easy drinking

5 stars

The wine is a lovely light wine thats delicious and goes down well ,with or without food.

Pecorino not just a cheese

3 stars

A great little find - hopefully it will remain at this great value price for some time

This wine is Uplifting

4 stars

Such a great deal - bought 2 cases while on offer (12 bottles at half price) - A very fruity, flowery refreshing white wine that tastes of quality.

Best served chilled..........

5 stars

This wine tastes best really well chilled and accompanied with a selection of cheeses and oatcakes or flatbreads- well at least for me it is. Lovely sharp and refreshing taste.

Surprisingly good wine

4 stars

I bought a case of this wine last month and was impressed with the lovely smooth taste of the wine I have bought two cases for Christmas

Very impressive.

5 stars

Masses of fruit and floral notes with lowish acidity. I'll definitely be getting it again.

