Tesco Finest Marlborough Pinot Noir 75Cl

Do not buy
What a waste of money. I am normally not fussy when it comes to wines and picked this up because of the tesco finest table. It was the most disgusting wine I've ever tasted and I couldn't even finish the glass.
Oh dear!
2018 Marlborough Pinot Noir. This very light red was pretty disappointing, without much flavour or character. Not much more than 'drinkable' and certainly not one I would buy again.
Avoid
Very poor quality, my husband had one mouthful and tipped the rest down the sink. I understand (I am a non drinker) that it was vinegary and under matured. Probably the worse wine he had drunk in 40 years. Tesco describe it as elegant! Unusual for Tesco to get it so wrong their buyer is usually very reliable
Sadly very disappointing.......
Vintage I received was the 2017. Despite being in the "finest" range this is another example of bulk shipped UK bottled wine. Green, stalky and short with a lack of depth, roundness and finess. This doesn't rise above the low level Chilean and Aussie Pinot Noirs - too hot and peppery and very unsatisfying. I would never pay the full price for this and probably never buy it even at 50% off. Other big stores own Pinot Noir from Romania knock spots off it. Why.....I would guess this is from young vines in the less favourable areas sent to us to keep the bank manager at bay....avoid.
Lovely smooth Pinot Noir
This was my first 'case' purchase of a Pinot Noir and I am not disappointed. What a lovely smooth wine. I went by the other 2 reviews when buying and they were right. It goes wonderful with food - have tried with chicken dishes and pasta so far - but is also very easy to drink on its own. Added to my favourites now. I would definitely recommend.
A Seriously good Pinot Noir
I have sampled the majority of Tesco's Pinot Noir. In terms of value for money, In my opinion, this Marlborough red rates top. A very smooth quaffable anytime bev
Fine Wine
A beautiful wine. Not too heavy and compliments any meal or just on its own.