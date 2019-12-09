By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Marlborough Pinot Noir 75Cl

3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Marlborough Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy392kJ 94kcal
    -%
  • Fat0g
    -%
  • Saturates0g
    -%
  • Sugars0.6g
    -%
  • Salt<0.01g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir, 2018. Wine of New Zealand, Marlborough
  • From renowned New Zealand producer Indevin comes this elegant Pinot Noir which enjoys a cool dry climate to harvest its juicy, dark fruit flavours. Thin grape skins give light colour to a red that has been oak aged to add subtle spice and a smooth finish. Ideal with turkey, pork and lighter meat dishes. Store in a cool, dark place and consider chilling in the summer.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This elegant Pinot Noir has juicy, dark fruit flavours. Thin grape skins give light colour to this red that has been oaked to add subtle spice and a smooth finish.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Leonardo Ricardez

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fruity & medium bodied

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • This brilliant Pinot Noir has been aged in French oak barrels to help mellow the grapes and allow for a smooth finish.

History

  • New Zealand wine is renowned for its fresh, intense and vibrant flavours. The cool temperatures allows flavours to develop whilst retaining a fresh and well balanced acidity.

Regional Information

  • Premium Pinot noir grapes grown on our Waihopai Valley vineyard in Marlborough, the vineyard sits at the foot of Mountains which creates a cooler climate for the growing of premium Pinot Noir grapes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place and consider chilling in summer.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Importer address

  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer glass (125ml)
Energy313kJ / 75kcal392kJ / 94kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.6g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Do not buy

1 stars

What a waste of money. I am normally not fussy when it comes to wines and picked this up because of the tesco finest table. It was the most disgusting wine I've ever tasted and I couldn't even finish the glass.

Oh dear!

3 stars

2018 Marlborough Pinot Noir. This very light red was pretty disappointing, without much flavour or character. Not much more than 'drinkable' and certainly not one I would buy again.

Avoid

1 stars

Very poor quality, my husband had one mouthful and tipped the rest down the sink. I understand (I am a non drinker) that it was vinegary and under matured. Probably the worse wine he had drunk in 40 years. Tesco describe it as elegant! Unusual for Tesco to get it so wrong their buyer is usually very reliable

Sadly very disappointing.......

2 stars

Vintage I received was the 2017. Despite being in the "finest" range this is another example of bulk shipped UK bottled wine. Green, stalky and short with a lack of depth, roundness and finess. This doesn't rise above the low level Chilean and Aussie Pinot Noirs - too hot and peppery and very unsatisfying. I would never pay the full price for this and probably never buy it even at 50% off. Other big stores own Pinot Noir from Romania knock spots off it. Why.....I would guess this is from young vines in the less favourable areas sent to us to keep the bank manager at bay....avoid.

Lovely smooth Pinot Noir

5 stars

This was my first 'case' purchase of a Pinot Noir and I am not disappointed. What a lovely smooth wine. I went by the other 2 reviews when buying and they were right. It goes wonderful with food - have tried with chicken dishes and pasta so far - but is also very easy to drink on its own. Added to my favourites now. I would definitely recommend.

A Seriously good Pinot Noir

4 stars

I have sampled the majority of Tesco's Pinot Noir. In terms of value for money, In my opinion, this Marlborough red rates top. A very smooth quaffable anytime bev

Fine Wine

5 stars

A beautiful wine. Not too heavy and compliments any meal or just on its own.

