Tesco Finest Riesling 75Cl

Product Description

  • finest* Marlborough Riesling 2019
  • A stunningly original fruity and dry white sourced from Marlborough vineyards. The aromatic grapes enjoy bright days and cool nights perfect conditions for Riesling. This one is brimming with ripe citrus and stonefruit flavours with delicate floral and honeysuckle notes. An exceptional food wine; try it with spicy curry or fresh sushi.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Dry & aromatic
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: .

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe citrus and honeysuckle notes with lime zest and floral notes

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Heath Stafford

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Riesling

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks at cool temperatures to retain fruit flavours and freshness.

History

  • Though present in the 1800s, it is only since the 1980s that Riesling began to be planted in volume in NZ, rising to the fourth most popular white varietal planted in recent years after Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris.

Regional Information

  • 90% of NZ Riesling is grown in the South Island, where the climate is ideally suited with cool, long, dry, sunny autumns, large diurnal variance and low humidity. The South Island's bright days, cool nights and long, dry autumns create the perfect climate for Riesling. Styles range from bone dry to lushly sweet. Marlborough is the largest producing region in New Zealand and in the warm sunny climate and cool nights the Riesling grape flourishes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to one year of purchase. Once open drink within two days.

Produce of

Crafted in Marlborough, New Zealand

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Indevin,
  • Marlborough 7274,
  • NZ.
  • Bottled by:
  • Wineworks,

Importer address

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy296kJ / 71kcal371kJ / 89kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Cant complain at the price

4 stars

AT this price point this is a very drinkable medium bodied NZ Marlborough Sauv. Slightly sharp compared with some but they many cost £10+ a bottle

