Twiglets Sharing Bag 105G

image 1 of Twiglets Sharing Bag 105G
Product Description

  • Crunchy Savoury Wholewheat Sticks
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Totally Original entertain your senses! Only Twiglets give you that distinctive knobbly shape, combined with a zingy taste & crunchy bite for all round sensual satisfaction. It's all in the way we make it...
  • We bake it for a light & crunchy bite!
  • A whole lot of crunch in a wholegrain munch!
  • 80% wholegrain
  • High in fibre
  • Oven baked not fried
  • Great for sharing with friends, at parties, in your home, or on the go!
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105g
Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat Flour (80%), Flavouring [Yeast Extract (Barley), Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot)], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Salt, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before date see front of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 4

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • PO Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)1734433
(kcal)413103
Fat 12.2g3.1g
of which Saturates 1.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate 57.2g14.3g
of which Sugars 0.5g0.1g
Fibre 11.4g2.8g
Protein 12.8g3.2g
Salt 2.0g0.5g
Typical number of servings per pack: 4--

