Twiglets Sharing Bag 105G

Product Description
- Crunchy Savoury Wholewheat Sticks
- To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
- Totally Original entertain your senses! Only Twiglets give you that distinctive knobbly shape, combined with a zingy taste & crunchy bite for all round sensual satisfaction. It's all in the way we make it...
- We bake it for a light & crunchy bite!
- A whole lot of crunch in a wholegrain munch!
- 80% wholegrain
- High in fibre
- Oven baked not fried
- Great for sharing with friends, at parties, in your home, or on the go!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 105g
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholewheat Flour (80%), Flavouring [Yeast Extract (Barley), Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot)], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Salt, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before date see front of pack.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 4
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Jacob's Bakery,
- Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
- PO Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454
- Mail:
- Jacob's Bakery,
- Consumer Services Department,
- Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
- PO Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
Net Contents
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1734
|433
|(kcal)
|413
|103
|Fat
|12.2g
|3.1g
|of which Saturates
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.2g
|14.3g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|11.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|12.8g
|3.2g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Typical number of servings per pack: 4
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019