Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja 187Ml

Product Description
- Tempranillo - Red Spanish Wine
- This rich and fruity wine from Rioja is perfect with pasta, poultry and fresh light cheeses, grilled chicken, small bites (light cheese, grilled vegetables).
- The 2013 vintage won a Bronze Medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2015 and at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2015.
- Campo Viejo's dedication to Rioja winemaking (it's been around since 1959), alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, allows them to create modern twists on traditional methods, delivering progressive styles of Rioja that satisfy today's discerning modern palates and perfect for sharing with friends.
- Wine of Spain
- Award-winning Rioja
- Pack size: 187ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A cherry-red Rioja with intense rich flavours of ripe red cherries and strawberries, followed by sweet vanilla and spice.
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Bodegas Campo Viejo
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Elena Adell
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tempranillo
Vinification Details
- Grapes are fermented in vats at a controlled temperature of around 25ºC. Maceration with skins for approximately 12 days to deliver the colour of the wine. The wine then spends 4 months in American oak casks before rounding off its ageing in the bottle.
History
- Campo Viejo's dedication to authentic Rioja winemaking, alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, has allowed us to create modern twists on traditional methods to deliver progressive styles of Rioja that appeal to today's discerning palates.
Regional Information
- Undoubtedly one of the best wineries in the world, Bodegas Campo Viejo - located right in the heart of La Rioja, Northern Spain - we were the first Spanish winery to certify our carbon footprint to the ISO-14064 standard. At Campo Viejo we live by our Environment and Sustainability programme, which we first started over 10 years ago.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Name and address
- Bodegas Campo Viejo,
- Camino de la Puebla 50,
- Logroño,
- La Rioja,
- Spain.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml
