Toffifee Box 100G

Toffifee Box 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • A Hazelnut (10%) in a Caramel Cup (41%) with Hazelnut Chocolate Filling (37%) topped with Chocolate (12%)
  • A crunchy hazelnut in chewy caramel with creamy nougat, topped with delicious chocolate - a combination that is guaranteed to satisfy every taste.

Storck® Part of Your World®

  • A hazelnut in caramel with creamy nougat and chocolate
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Condensed Whey (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Almonds, Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • August Storck KG,
  • Waldstr. 27,
  • D - 13403 Berlin.

Distributor address

  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.

Return to

  • Guarantee: Toffifee is produced under the strictest quality control and should reach you in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the box and its contents, stating when and where it was purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.
  • www.storck.co.uk
  • www.toffifee.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2183 kJ/
-522 kcal
Fat 28.8 g
of which saturates 12.7 g
Carbohydrate 59.0 g
of which sugars 48.9 g
Protein 6.0 g
Salt 0.26 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

