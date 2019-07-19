Tesco Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl

Not 12% vol
This is a nice wine except they say in the description it is 12% vol, it's not, it's 11.5%.
Surprisingly good and so cheap , eminently drinkab
Surprisingly good and so cheap , eminently drinkable , lovely flavours , light , on its own or with a mixer . Perfect for BBQ , well chilled , very popular with my guests and my purse . Thank you .
Lovley wine
Really lovley wine and the price brilliant for the quality very smooth
Outstanding value for money
I still think Tesco have got the price wrong on this excellent every day wine! Fantastic value. I've stopped telling people about it in case they go and buy up a load and leave me with none!
SUPER!
One of the best wines to come out of Italy in this price range, I love it!
...honest for the money......
I bought the Tesco Italia Rosso first because I wanted something cheap and cheerful as my new 'house red' , but still had the grape and area of production identified on the label. I wasn't disappointed with either that wine or the money paid on offer at £2.99. This non vintage white is from the same producer in Abruzzo, Citra Vini Society Co-op and identifies the single variety grape as trebbiano. I bought it in-store so had to pay the full £3.99 but even at that money it is good value stuff, fruity, fresh and light for everyday quaffing. I think like the rosso too it's best described as 'honest for the money' and will be even more agreeable the next time I can get it on a deal. Chill well and enjoy with some decent crab or salmon pate on toast.
What a surprise!
Bought this to try when it was on offer. Pleasantly surprised at the quality - slightly dry, with floral notes. Very nice indeed and will definitely buy again - especially when on offer! :)
Very palatable inexpensive wine
The wine was written up somewhere seen by a friend and we have been drinking it solely for 3-4 months now; it is good value and a most palatable wine
Average wine
We got this wine in a mystery box. It is perfectly drinkable but not one I would choose to purchase again. It is light and fruity but would not be our first choice. But it is a pleasant wine for the price.
Nice surprise
I bought a case of this with others and was expecting it to be like many of the other 'house' wines - ie decent, affordable plonk. I wasn't expecting my wife to respond "This is lovely - which one is this?" I had to agree. Light on the palate - but plenty of flavour.