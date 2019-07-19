By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl

4.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl
£ 3.95
£3.95/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy536kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 429kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Trebbiano D'Abruzzo DOP
  • Light fresh wine with flavours of Citrus, delicate stone fruit and lime finish.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Crisp & dry
  • Trebbiano grapes from the hills of Abruzzo
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Fragrant and harmonious, round, persistent, pleasant

Region of Origin

Abruzzi

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Citra Vini Soc.Coop.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Citra Vini Soc.Coop.

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Trebbiano

Vinification Details

  • cryo-maceration of the crushed grapes, soft pressing and dacantation of the must, thermocontrolled fermentation

History

  • CITRA Winery was founded in 1973. It is located in the region of Abruzzo and is now one of the leading wineries in central Italy. CITRA is identified as a reliable partner and a producer of quality wines. Also for these reasons CITRA is represented in 50 countries around the world and our wines (produced by ourselves, no outsourcing) have been awarded at the most important international wine tasting competitions.

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo is one of loveliest regions in Italy. Born where the sea and the mountains meet, a land protected by green mantle of natural parks and national reserve. It is a region bathed by the Mediterranean climate, the special climatic condition, are the perfect nourishment for the vine, which is expressed with grapes of excellent quality from which they originate excellent wines, the pride and glory of the region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with fish and chips.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Codice Citra,
  • C.da Cucullo,
  • 66026 Ortona,
  • Italy.

Importer address

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy429kJ / 103kcal536kJ / 129kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Not 12% vol

4 stars

This is a nice wine except they say in the description it is 12% vol, it's not, it's 11.5%.

Surprisingly good and so cheap , eminently drinkab

5 stars

Surprisingly good and so cheap , eminently drinkable , lovely flavours , light , on its own or with a mixer . Perfect for BBQ , well chilled , very popular with my guests and my purse . Thank you .

Lovley wine

5 stars

Really lovley wine and the price brilliant for the quality very smooth

Outstanding value for money

5 stars

I still think Tesco have got the price wrong on this excellent every day wine! Fantastic value. I've stopped telling people about it in case they go and buy up a load and leave me with none!

SUPER!

5 stars

One of the best wines to come out of Italy in this price range, I love it!

...honest for the money......

4 stars

I bought the Tesco Italia Rosso first because I wanted something cheap and cheerful as my new 'house red' , but still had the grape and area of production identified on the label. I wasn't disappointed with either that wine or the money paid on offer at £2.99. This non vintage white is from the same producer in Abruzzo, Citra Vini Society Co-op and identifies the single variety grape as trebbiano. I bought it in-store so had to pay the full £3.99 but even at that money it is good value stuff, fruity, fresh and light for everyday quaffing. I think like the rosso too it's best described as 'honest for the money' and will be even more agreeable the next time I can get it on a deal. Chill well and enjoy with some decent crab or salmon pate on toast.

What a surprise!

5 stars

Bought this to try when it was on offer. Pleasantly surprised at the quality - slightly dry, with floral notes. Very nice indeed and will definitely buy again - especially when on offer! :)

Very palatable inexpensive wine

5 stars

The wine was written up somewhere seen by a friend and we have been drinking it solely for 3-4 months now; it is good value and a most palatable wine

Average wine

3 stars

We got this wine in a mystery box. It is perfectly drinkable but not one I would choose to purchase again. It is light and fruity but would not be our first choice. But it is a pleasant wine for the price.

Nice surprise

4 stars

I bought a case of this with others and was expecting it to be like many of the other 'house' wines - ie decent, affordable plonk. I wasn't expecting my wife to respond "This is lovely - which one is this?" I had to agree. Light on the palate - but plenty of flavour.

