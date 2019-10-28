By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jimmy's Iced Coffee Original 330Ml

Jimmy's Iced Coffee Original 330Ml
£ 1.60
£0.49/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Iced Coffee Original
  • Tweet the Jimmy's Crew @jimmyicedcoffee
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #KYCU
  • Jimmy's Iced Coffee Original, the straight up coffee one. It's the perfect combination of Rainforest Alliance certified Arabica Coffee from Huila, Columbia, semi skimmed British milk from West Country farms and a touch of sweetness from 1.5 teaspoons of unrefined Demerara sugar.
  • Jimmy's Iced Coffee is an independent family owned brand, based on the South Coast of the UK.
  • Caffeine content 39mg per 100ml
  • Simple, honest ingredients to Keep Your Chin Up
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

British Semi-Skimmed Milk (61%), Arabica Coffee* (Water, Coffee) (36%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Drink Jimmy's chilled, Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 5 days

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me and drink me ice cold

Name and address

  • Jimmy's Iced Coffee,
  • Unit 1 Industrial Beaver Estate,
  • 8 Airfield Road,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 3TG.

Return to

  • info@jimmysicedcoffee.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 165kJ/39kcal128.7kcal
Fat 1.1g3.6g
Of which saturates 0.7g2.3g
Carbohydrates4.9g16.2g
Of which sugars 4.8g15.8g
Protein 2.4g7.9g
Salt 0.08g0.26g
Caffeine39mg128.7mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

