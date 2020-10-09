By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Zesty White Wine 75Cl

3.9(24)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Zesty White Wine 75Cl

£ 3.39
£3.39/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy332kJ 80kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Zesty White Wine. Product of Spain.
  • A light, dry white with citrus notes and lively green fuit flavours. Grown in the spectacular setting of the sun ripened vineyards of central spain. Goes with fish, chicken and salads
  • Wine of Spain
  • Dry & crisp with hints of green apple and citrus fruit flavours
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • A light, dry white with citrus notes and lively green fruit flavours

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. Fermentation is done at 14-16º C and the result is a fruity and elegant wine.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

To enjoy this wine at its best drink within 6 months of purchase. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Spain, Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with fish, chicken and salads.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy265kJ / 64kcal332kJ / 80kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Lovely easy drinking 2wine

5 stars

Lovely easy drinking 2wine

Easy to quaff. Won’t break the bank.

4 stars

Great to have around. I call this my school-night tipple. Such a great price too

Great buy

5 stars

A lovely wine at the right price.

not bad actually, better than the price suggests

4 stars

for a cheap wine it is actually ok, i bought it to make a white wine sauce and drank the rest obviously while cooking haha not a white wine drinker as i prefer my red but i managed it just fine

remarkably good flavour wine for the price!

4 stars

We generally buy this wine as it adds great flavour to sauces, but it easily crosses over to being a very economical drinking wine to rival some of the lower priced pinot grigio...

Great for the Price

5 stars

A delicious table wine. Can be drunk on its own or with light dishes. I note that milk (probably a non fat milk powder) Is added to help sweeten it. This is a common practice so please be aware if you are allergic to dairy or vegan

Outstanding taste and value

4 stars

Outstanding wine for the Monday! Wow! Nice and zesty and easily drinkable. Quite the bargain x

A passable wine to watch tv with, no pretensions t

3 stars

A passable wine to watch tv with, no pretensions to be anything else.

Very palatable for the price. Will buy again. Nice

4 stars

Very palatable for the price. Will buy again. Nice and dry.

Forget it!

1 stars

I just did not enjoy this wine. I am easy going with white wines, so long as they are dry. I enjoy a pinot or a sauvignon normally. As we are on lockdown and this wine was "available" I thought I would try it. It has no flavour and tastes like vinegar, I just did not enjoy it at all. I wont make the same mistake again and will stick to better known brands.

