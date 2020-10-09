Tesco Zesty White Wine 75Cl

Lovely easy drinking 2wine
Easy to quaff. Won’t break the bank.
Great to have around. I call this my school-night tipple. Such a great price too
Great buy
A lovely wine at the right price.
not bad actually, better than the price suggests
for a cheap wine it is actually ok, i bought it to make a white wine sauce and drank the rest obviously while cooking haha not a white wine drinker as i prefer my red but i managed it just fine
remarkably good flavour wine for the price!
We generally buy this wine as it adds great flavour to sauces, but it easily crosses over to being a very economical drinking wine to rival some of the lower priced pinot grigio...
Great for the Price
A delicious table wine. Can be drunk on its own or with light dishes. I note that milk (probably a non fat milk powder) Is added to help sweeten it. This is a common practice so please be aware if you are allergic to dairy or vegan
Outstanding taste and value
Outstanding wine for the Monday! Wow! Nice and zesty and easily drinkable. Quite the bargain x
A passable wine to watch tv with, no pretensions to be anything else.
Very palatable for the price. Will buy again. Nice and dry.
Forget it!
I just did not enjoy this wine. I am easy going with white wines, so long as they are dry. I enjoy a pinot or a sauvignon normally. As we are on lockdown and this wine was "available" I thought I would try it. It has no flavour and tastes like vinegar, I just did not enjoy it at all. I wont make the same mistake again and will stick to better known brands.