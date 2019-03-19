Tesco Juicy Rose 75Cl

Good wuality
Not wine
Absolutely horrifying, even the thought of cooking with it is anathema.
Light and fruity
Very good value for money and very drinkable as it isn't as strong as other wines. Light and fruity, without tasting cheap and harsh - as other cheap wines can taste
Good value Rose
Good value for money, not a bad little wine to have with a meal.
not bad at all
okay you get what you pay for, but it went down very well
Quafferble when chilled on a warm evening
Quite obviously not a high rated wine but never the less at the price is a very drinkable wine on a warm evening when suitably chilled.
excellant for the price
I have friends who really enjoy this wine as well other people