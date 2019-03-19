By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Juicy Rose 75Cl

3.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Juicy Rose 75Cl
£ 3.65
£3.65/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy334kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Juicy Rosé Wine. Product of Spain
  • A light and juicy, easy drinking Rose, with flavours of strawberries and cherries. Grown in the spectacular setting of the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain. Goes with Salmon and summer salads.
  A light and juicy, easy drinking Rose, with flavours of strawberries and cherries. Grown in the spectacular setting of the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain. Goes with Salmon and summer salads.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Fresh & fruity with ripe strawberry and plum flavours
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A light and juicy easy drinking rosé with flavours of strawberries and cherries

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. Must remains in contact with skins for 8-10 hours. Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks at 16-18ºC during 10-12 days, and the result is a light, clean and fruity wine.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

To enjoy this wine at its best drink within 6 motnhs of purchase. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with salmon and summer salads.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Produced and bottled by:
  Felix Solis S.L.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy267kJ / 64kcal334kJ / 80kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good wuality

3 stars

Good wuality

Not wine

1 stars

Absolutely horrifying, even the thought of cooking with it is anathema.

Light and fruity

5 stars

Very good value for money and very drinkable as it isn't as strong as other wines. Light and fruity, without tasting cheap and harsh - as other cheap wines can taste

Good value Rose

4 stars

Good value for money, not a bad little wine to have with a meal.

not bad at all

4 stars

okay you get what you pay for, but it went down very well

Quafferble when chilled on a warm evening

4 stars

Quite obviously not a high rated wine but never the less at the price is a very drinkable wine on a warm evening when suitably chilled.

excellant for the price

5 stars

I have friends who really enjoy this wine as well other people

