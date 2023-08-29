Vineyards Fruity Red Wine 75Cl

Vinification Details

Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. Must remains in contact with skins for 2-3 days. Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks at 22-22ºC C and the result is a fruity and balanced wine.

History

Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information