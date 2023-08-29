We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Vineyards Fruity Red Wine 75Cl
image 1 of Vineyards Fruity Red Wine 75Climage 2 of Vineyards Fruity Red Wine 75Cl

Vineyards Fruity Red Wine 75Cl

3.7(61)
Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£3.45

£3.45/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 125ml glass
Energy
311kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 249kJ / 60kcal

Fruity Red Wine. Product of Spain.
A light, soft, easy drinking red wine with gentle strawberry and cherry flavours, grown in the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain.smooth & fruity wine with hints of red cherry & berry flavours
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Wine of Spain

Producer

Felix Solis S.L.

Country

Spain

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Goes well with chicken, pizza or pasta.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

