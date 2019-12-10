Tesco Finest The Trilogy Malbec 75Cl

Lovely Malbec at a good price.
Great quality Malbec at a good price. Compliments red meat fantastically well with rich berries and full bodied flavour coming through. Nice sweet notes on the after taste. Would certainly recommend.
Divine
Smooth, rich, velvety. Enjoyed with a good steak. Will buy more.
A GREAT MALBEC
This may possibly be the best Malbec for under a tenner (when on offer). Great strength and wonderful berry flavours with a long finish. Huge alcohol content and great runners legs. Well done Tesco.
superb Malbec for the price
One of the best Malbecs in this price bracket that I've ever had - this variety contains a lot of disappointments for me, I think you have to go a bit more pricey to get something drinkable, forget anything less and just buy this! Superb drinking wine, 13.5% so not hugely heavy but plenty of dark fruit, swirly texture in the glass, wonderful dark autumnal aromas, benefits from being opened and at room temp before drinking. Enjoyed with a dark winter stew and cheese, epic! Nice if you can get 25% off too, that sale finished last week sadly :)
Lovely malbec
Slightly perfumed , really nice drop. Not for the full asking price obviously.
Great
Very fruity smooth wine Would definitely be great with a steak
Nice one Catena
I have always liked Catena wines and this does not disappoint. Big red wine with good balance and decent length, very typically Argentinian. Probably worth keeping a couple more years. Would buy again if on offer.
Fabulous value for money!
Tesco offers some excellent wines at very reasonable prices ( I've tried all the major players ) and none more so than this Malbec. It is juicy and full and fills your mouth with amazing flavours; this isn't traditional wine language, I know, but trust me you'll love it!
excellent wine!
Bought a case of this wine for christmas for a special treat to have with Christmas dinner and as a gift for family membes. I wasn't disappointed and thoroughly enjoyed it. It wasn't long before I opened a second bottle! This is a wine to savour and not slog. I would definitely recommend for yourself or as a gift.
Classic Malbec
When I saw this was produced by the well known Argentinian producer Catena, I knew I had to give it a try. I've had wines by this producer from restaurant wine lists for £40+ a bottle and loved them, and this does not disappoint. Long on the finish with ripe red fruits and spice, this is an excellent drop.