Tesco Finest The Trilogy Malbec 75Cl

  • Energy400kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 320kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • 2016 Malbec. Wine of Argentina. Mendoza
  • Dark violet in colour,ripe plum and chocolate aromas, followed by supple, dark fruit flavours with vanilla and black pepper finish. Sourced from three exceptional high altitude vineyard sites in the Uco Valley, Lunlunta and Agrelo, which produce Malbec of perfect balance, concentration and elegance. Great with grilled, roasted or barbecued meat. Stored in a cool, dark place this wine will keep for up to 3 years.
  • Wine of Argentina
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains egg and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Dark violet in colour, this Malbec is full of ripe plum and chocolate flavours with a very soft, supple mouthfeel. There is a long vanilla and black pepper finish

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Catena

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Felipe Stahlschmidt

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

D Full-bodied & fruity

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • This wine goes through an extensive cold maceration for 3 days to extract aromas. The juice is then fermented for 10 days with further post-fermentation maceration of 24 days. The wine then sees French and American oak. Barrel selection varies depending on the vineyard - First, second and third use barrels are used.

History

  • From the very beginning The Wines of Catena set out to discover the best places to plant vineyards in Mendoza, identifying the best microclimates for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Malbec. In addition, new techniques of cluster thinning and harvest practices were implemented to further increase concentration.

Regional Information

  • Located by the Andes Mountains in west Argentina, the province of Mendoza is renowned for housing some of the best winegrowing regions of Argentina. The character of Mendoza wines is forged in high altitude desert vineyards irrigated by mineral-rich snowmelt from glaciers and snowfields. Altitudes range from 1,000 to 5,000 feet, where the foothills rise steeply toward the Andes' peaks. High altitude means cool temperatures, clear air and more sunlight which develops flavour.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Storage

Stored in a cool, dark place this wine will keep for up to 3 years.

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • The Bodegas Y Viñedos Catena,
  • B73235, Ruta Provincial 92 S/N° Vista Flores,
  • Tunuyán,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml containsEach glass (125 mL) contains
Energy320kJ / 77kcal400kJ / 96kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Lovely Malbec at a good price.

5 stars

Great quality Malbec at a good price. Compliments red meat fantastically well with rich berries and full bodied flavour coming through. Nice sweet notes on the after taste. Would certainly recommend.

Divine

5 stars

Smooth, rich, velvety. Enjoyed with a good steak. Will buy more.

A GREAT MALBEC

4 stars

This may possibly be the best Malbec for under a tenner (when on offer). Great strength and wonderful berry flavours with a long finish. Huge alcohol content and great runners legs. Well done Tesco.

superb Malbec for the price

5 stars

One of the best Malbecs in this price bracket that I've ever had - this variety contains a lot of disappointments for me, I think you have to go a bit more pricey to get something drinkable, forget anything less and just buy this! Superb drinking wine, 13.5% so not hugely heavy but plenty of dark fruit, swirly texture in the glass, wonderful dark autumnal aromas, benefits from being opened and at room temp before drinking. Enjoyed with a dark winter stew and cheese, epic! Nice if you can get 25% off too, that sale finished last week sadly :)

Lovely malbec

5 stars

Slightly perfumed , really nice drop. Not for the full asking price obviously.

Great

4 stars

Very fruity smooth wine Would definitely be great with a steak

Nice one Catena

5 stars

I have always liked Catena wines and this does not disappoint. Big red wine with good balance and decent length, very typically Argentinian. Probably worth keeping a couple more years. Would buy again if on offer.

Fabulous value for money!

5 stars

Tesco offers some excellent wines at very reasonable prices ( I've tried all the major players ) and none more so than this Malbec. It is juicy and full and fills your mouth with amazing flavours; this isn't traditional wine language, I know, but trust me you'll love it!

excellent wine!

5 stars

Bought a case of this wine for christmas for a special treat to have with Christmas dinner and as a gift for family membes. I wasn't disappointed and thoroughly enjoyed it. It wasn't long before I opened a second bottle! This is a wine to savour and not slog. I would definitely recommend for yourself or as a gift.

Classic Malbec

5 stars

When I saw this was produced by the well known Argentinian producer Catena, I knew I had to give it a try. I've had wines by this producer from restaurant wine lists for £40+ a bottle and loved them, and this does not disappoint. Long on the finish with ripe red fruits and spice, this is an excellent drop.

