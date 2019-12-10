By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coors Light 20 X 330Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Product Description

  • Light Beer.
  • Our recipe delivers a clean, light and refreshing taste with a crisp finish. Every Coors Light is cold lagered, cold filtered and cold activated to deliver The World's Most Refreshing Beer™.
  • Enjoy ice cold, always.
  • Coors Light was born in the Rocky Mountains of Golden Colorado and is crafted to deliver ice cold refreshment in every drop.
  • In 1873, our founder set out in search of the perfect brewing conditions and rather than being put off by these inhospitable Rocky Mountains, he took inspiration from it - choosing to settle right by an ice-cold creek, 5,500 feet above sea level… and that's where the Coors Light story began.
  • The Coors Brewing Company's first brewery is still based in Clear Creek Valley of Golden, Colorado, and the optimism and determined spirit of our founder has been instilled within the successive generations of the Coors family, ensuring they continue to strive for the refreshing perfection instilled over 140 years ago.
  • Every Coors Light uses thermochromic ink technology, so when the mountains on a Coors Light turn blue, it's as cold as the Rockies and ready to drink
  • It's simple - ‘Blue Mountains, Cold Beer'
  • Pack size: 6600ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End (BBE): see one end of box.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
  • www.coorslight.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml330ml Bottle:
Energy 145kJ479kJ
-35kcal116kcal
Carbohydrate 2.7g8.9g
Protein 0.2g0.7g
Contains negligible amounts of Fats, Sugar and Salt--

Great deal. Long may this continue. No other super

Great deal. Long may this continue. No other supermarket can touch TESCO on this.

