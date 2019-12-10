By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli Tips 120G

2(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli Tips 120G
£ 1.40
£11.67/kg
  • Energy160kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Tenderstem Broccoli
  • No need to trim, eat it whole, in a stir fry, steamed or even grilled. Quick and convenient cooks in 5 minutes
  • Sweet and succulent
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Tenderstemmed Broccoli

Produce of

Produce of Kenya, Mozambique, Guatemala

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use.

    Check food is cooked thoroughly before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsa typical 100g serving contains
Energy160kJ / 38kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g1.8g
Sugars1.5g1.5g
Fibre2.6g2.6g
Protein4.4g4.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C87mg (109%NRV)87mg (109%NRV)
Folic Acid90.0µg (45%NRV)90.0µg (45%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good

5 stars

Excellent!! nice and fresh and tasty.

Waste of money

1 stars

Hardly any in the bag but just as well as i wouldnt eat it anyway.Yellow tips and very limp stems.

Very poor quality.

1 stars

Have ordered these before and they were good. The latest delivery, although they were well within use by date they were already going yellow and didn’t smell good. I was refunded but not the point I wanted broccoli for a meal,and I think the quality of vegetables now supplied on delivery has detiorated. Won’t order again.

Get rid of the plastic tray!

3 stars

A good product but please stop packaging it with an uneccessary plastic tray. The product would have received 5 stars from me without the packaging.

great, but stop with all the plastic

4 stars

great taste and quality, but please, could you stop giving us the plastic trays? these ones can't even be recycled by our local council and i really don't think there is a need for them. vegetables are pretty robust, surely they don't need all these plasticy protective measures. many thanks

Not Fresh Produce delivered.

2 stars

Not good. Tips were already yellowed, Whats the good of buying fresh if it is not delivered fresh. Will not buy again.

Covered in tiny green caterpillars

1 stars

This product is covered in tiny green caterpillars! Feel sorry for those with bad eye sight as they blend in with the broccoli!! Funnily enough I switched supermarkets after having the same problem with Ocado broccoli (had 4 seperate grocery shops with all of the broccoli having the same caterpillar problem) so I thought I'd try Tesco instead. Turns out both Ocado and Tesco tenderstem broccoli are from Kenya so I'm assuming they're from the same supplier. I'm completely aware that with vegetables, sometimes you simply cannot avoid a few bugs here and there, but there's clearly an issue here with wherever this product is grown. I wouldn't mind as much if there were maybe one or two that came off when washed but I thougroughly washed the broccoli and noticed the caterpillars coming out of the broccoli whilst in the pan.

Not tips

1 stars

This was not brocoli tips, out of 2 packs all but 3 pieces had stems over 6 inches long. It was tender but definitely not as described

Usually bought next

Fresh & Naked Spinach 125G

£ 0.95
£7.60/kg

Tesco Cauliflower Each

£ 0.29
£0.29/each

Offer

Tesco Asparagus Tips 125G

£ 1.80
£14.40/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here