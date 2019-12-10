Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli Tips 120G

Very good
Excellent!! nice and fresh and tasty.
Waste of money
Hardly any in the bag but just as well as i wouldnt eat it anyway.Yellow tips and very limp stems.
Very poor quality.
Have ordered these before and they were good. The latest delivery, although they were well within use by date they were already going yellow and didn’t smell good. I was refunded but not the point I wanted broccoli for a meal,and I think the quality of vegetables now supplied on delivery has detiorated. Won’t order again.
Get rid of the plastic tray!
A good product but please stop packaging it with an uneccessary plastic tray. The product would have received 5 stars from me without the packaging.
great, but stop with all the plastic
great taste and quality, but please, could you stop giving us the plastic trays? these ones can't even be recycled by our local council and i really don't think there is a need for them. vegetables are pretty robust, surely they don't need all these plasticy protective measures. many thanks
Not Fresh Produce delivered.
Not good. Tips were already yellowed, Whats the good of buying fresh if it is not delivered fresh. Will not buy again.
Covered in tiny green caterpillars
This product is covered in tiny green caterpillars! Feel sorry for those with bad eye sight as they blend in with the broccoli!! Funnily enough I switched supermarkets after having the same problem with Ocado broccoli (had 4 seperate grocery shops with all of the broccoli having the same caterpillar problem) so I thought I'd try Tesco instead. Turns out both Ocado and Tesco tenderstem broccoli are from Kenya so I'm assuming they're from the same supplier. I'm completely aware that with vegetables, sometimes you simply cannot avoid a few bugs here and there, but there's clearly an issue here with wherever this product is grown. I wouldn't mind as much if there were maybe one or two that came off when washed but I thougroughly washed the broccoli and noticed the caterpillars coming out of the broccoli whilst in the pan.
Not tips
This was not brocoli tips, out of 2 packs all but 3 pieces had stems over 6 inches long. It was tender but definitely not as described