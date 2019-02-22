Tesco Australian Merlot 75Cl

Excellent flavor and superb value
Excellent wine, great value.
Very nice smooth Merlot, definately worth a try
Thought I'd try this as the well established Hardys brand has been withdrawn. Not as good as Hardys Stamp and will not buy again
Rich and fruity (plum) taste without being sweet. Not as full bodied as the Chilean which is still my favourite however we polished of bottle which accompanied and complimented a home made shepherds pie beautifully.
not good, harsh rather than smooth what you might expect from a cheap wine.
table wine with a hint of plumminess fine for meals!
The wine was soft and smooth, with a gentle after taste, not a strong wine, but of a pleasant strength.
Great very drinkable. An all round great wine. Would have ordered more BUT for the price rise.
I found this wine very mellow and altogether a pleasant experience. The price was also very acceptable.
This wine is totally lacking in body and taste. Year of wine was actually 2013. I expect a Merlot to be smooth, this was bitter. Even one of my friends who normally drinks any red wine, passed on this after 2 sips. My advice is leave this wine alone. Everybody who tasted this wine thought it had a bad taste.