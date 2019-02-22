By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Australian Merlot 75Cl

3.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Australian Merlot 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy410kJ 99kcal
    -%
  • Sugars0.9g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Merlot. Wine of Australia. South Eastern Australia.
  • Australia's climate is ideal for Merlot
  Deliciously soft and fruity with flavours of plum and black cherry. Goes with Roast lamb or beef.
  • Deliciously soft and fruity with flavours of plum and black cherry. Goes with Roast lamb or beef.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Deliciously soft and fruity with flavours of plum and black cherry.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Andrew Peace Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Great care and gentle handling of the grapes throughout the winemaking process ensures that the vibrant and pure fruity character that Australian wine is famous for is captured in this wine and creates an easy drinking style.

History

  • South Eastern Australia is a sprawling Australian appellation, or Geographical Indication, that includes New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the Capital Territory and parts of Queensland and South Australia. The designation allows Australia's largest wine producers to draw grapes from wherever they need within the South Eastern Australia region, so they can maintain house styles that remain consistent year after year.

Regional Information

  • This vast viticultural "super zone" effectively encompasses every significant Australian wine region outside Western Australia. Rainforest, mountain ranges, scrubland, desert and dried-up riverbeds occupy the majority land within the South Eastern Australia zone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy at its best drink within a year of purchase. Once open drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Roast lamb or beef.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,

Importer address

  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml containseach glass (125ml) contains
Energy328kJ / 79kcal410kJ / 99kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Excellent flavor and superb value

5 stars

Excellent wine, great value.

Very nice smooth Merlot, definately worth a try

4 stars

Very nice smooth Merlot, definately worth a try

Thought I'd try this as the well established Hardy

1 stars

Thought I'd try this as the well established Hardys brand has been withdrawn. Not as good as Hardys Stamp and will not buy again

Rich and fruity

4 stars

Rich and fruity (plum) taste without being sweet. Not as full bodied as the Chilean which is still my favourite however we polished of bottle which accompanied and complimented a home made shepherds pie beautifully.

Disappointed

2 stars

not good, harsh rather than smooth what you might expect from a cheap wine.

oz merlot

2 stars

table wine with a hint of plumminess fine for meals!

Smooth Drinking

4 stars

The wine was soft and smooth, with a gentle after taste, not a strong wine, but of a pleasant strength.

Lovely.A favourite. Shocked at the NEW price

5 stars

Great very drinkable. An all round great wine. Would have ordered more BUT for the price rise.

This wine is very drinkable

4 stars

I found this wine very mellow and altogether a pleasant experience. The price was also very acceptable.

Poor wine

1 stars

This wine is totally lacking in body and taste. Year of wine was actually 2013. I expect a Merlot to be smooth, this was bitter. Even one of my friends who normally drinks any red wine, passed on this after 2 sips. My advice is leave this wine alone. Everybody who tasted this wine thought it had a bad taste.

