Product Description
- Weleda Calendula Nappy Cream 75Ml
- 100% certified natural baby care
- Protects the delicate skin of the nappy area
- Calms irritated skin and reduces redness
- Weleda carefully selects and blends skin-friendly organic calendula with natural essential oils, which support the baby in its overall development. The delicate fragrance has a calming, protective effect that gives a sense of security and ensures that the baby’s own scent remains intact.
- UEBT Certified
- Sourcing with Respect
- Weleda contributes to a world in which people and biodiversity thrive. weleda.com/uebt
- www.natrue.org
- Nappy Change Cream
- Trust our mild, rich cream with carefully selected ingredients to gently care for delicate skin in the nappy area. Extracts of organic calendula soothes, while skin-friendly lanolin and zinc oxide form a protective barrier against dampness. Gentle almond oil and chamomile complete this skin soother.
- Soothes the skin
- Protects from dampness
- Support skin's natural functions
- Mild, skin-friendly scent loved by parents and babies for more than 30 years
- Benefits:
- • Protects and cares for delicate skin of the nappy area
- • Calms irritated skin and reduces redness, supports skin regeneration
- • Free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colourants or raw materials derived from mineral oils
- • Dermatologically tested highly skin-friendly even for sensitive skin
- • Suitable for vegetarians
- Weleda Calendula Baby
- With Weleda Calendula Baby, delicate baby skin gets what it needs from the start. Thoughtfully composed with midwives and over 90 years' knowledge in skincare, our mild formulas promote baby skin's healthy development and wrap baby in warmth and comfort.
- 100% Certified Natural
- Natural protection right from the start with our best-selling, deeply nourishing protective barrier cream. Caring for the delicate nappy area, with precious extracts of hand-picked organic calendula and chamomile to protect and soothe, while skin-friendly lanolin and zinc oxide create a barrier to protect against excess moisture
- This natural anti-inflammatory cream reduces redness, nappy rash and gently cares for the nappy area. A favourite with families and midwives for over 30 years.
- Cares for and protects the delicate skin of the nappy area
- Recommended by paediatricians
- With Precious Organic Ingredients
- 100% certified natural care
- 80% botanicals certified organic
- Sourced ethically and sustainable
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil†, Zinc Oxide, Beeswax (Cera Alba)†, Lanolin, Glyceryl Linoleate, Hectorite, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract†, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract†, Fragrance (Parfum)*, Limonene*, Linalool*, Benzyl Benzoate*, Benzyl Salicylate*, Geraniol*, Farnesol *, *From natural essential oils, †Organic Ingredient
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Apply on the whole nappy area after careful cleansing. Dermatologically proven for skin compatibility, even on sensitive skin.
Name and address
- Weleda,
- D-73525,
- Schwäbisch Gmünd.
Distributor address
- Weleda,
- DE7 8DR.
Return to
- Weleda
- DE7 8DR.
- weleda.com
Net Contents
75ml ℮
