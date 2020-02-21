Weleda Calendula Body Wash 200Ml

Sample product
A WELEDA Customer
I only received a sample but was able to use it for my kids on a recent trip. It seems to be good for our kids sensitive skin and seemed refreshing. That said, I'm not fond of the scent on this wash, but others may be
Super gentle
A WELEDA Customer
I recently tried this 2 in 1 shampoo and body wash with my sensitive skinned grandson and it did not irritate him at all. This shampoo and body wash combo seems very gentle, yet cleaned well and left his skin nice and soft. I was very pleased with this product.
Great product!
A WELEDA Customer
I received this product as a sample. I gave it a try an loved it! I would definitely recommend this product. My baby has sensitive skin and had no issues with it. It left her hair and skin super soft!
Nice baby soap
A WELEDA Customer
This baby soap was used on my newborn baby who tends to have dry skin. This soap worked well for her and did not dry her skin or irritate it. The soap has a pleasant smell but not too strong of a scent.
Awesome
A WELEDA Customer
The Weleda 2 in one shampoo and body wash is so convenient. First I like the scent and effectiveness. My hair feels cleans and soft and smells great. My body feels cleansed and soft as well. My favorite part is that I dont have to use different products in my shower routine. One bottle is all it takes. I really like it. Definitely recommend it.
Worked well
A WELEDA Customer
I used this soap for my 2 kids. They loved it. It wasn't a real thick soap but it spread all over with just a small amount. The smell wasn't overally strong and it seemed to clean them up well. Left their skin smooth and washed off easy with no residue feeling on the skin.
Great product
A WELEDA Customer
My daughter and myself loves this product. I like the fact that it is all in one instead of getting separate baby lotion and shampoo. It has a pleasant scent. It is gentle for sensitive skin and very moisturizing. It worked great for my toddler and I would recommend this product.
Gentle lather
A WELEDA Customer
This is perfect for any skin type...baby to adult because it's so extremely gentle. It leaves both my skin and hair looking and feeling great with no build. I use it daily in the shower and also to remove my make up.
Great Body Wash
A WELEDA Customer
This a great body wash for a baby and for the momma. I have very dry skin throughout the year and this helps greatly. The body-wash smells great and is very gentle on the skin. The body wash come in great sizes so I put it in my bag for on the go.
Very Gentle!
A WELEDA Customer
It soothes my sons skin. Very gentle and doeant have strong smell. Easy to open and use. The amount is jist enough, just one drop and can use all over the body.. i will highly recommend this for sensitive skin Very happy with this.