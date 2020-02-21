We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Weleda Calendula Body Wash 200Ml

4.6(49)Write a review
£7.00
£3.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Weleda Calendula Body Wash 200Ml
  • Gently cleanses & cares
  • Extra gentle on the eyes
  • 100% certified natural care
  • Weleda carefully selects and blends skin-friendly, natural essential oils, which support the baby in its overall development. The delicate fragrance has a calming, protective effect that gives a sense of security and ensures that the baby’s own scent remains intact.
  • www.natrue.org
  • Weleda contributes to a world in which people and biodiversity thrive.
  • weleda.com/uebt
  • Trust our lightly foaming formula with beneficial, natural ingredients including organic calendula extract to gently cleanse delicate skin, leaving skin soft and hair easy to comb. Gentle almond oil helps to prevent dryness. Also suitable for use with cradle cap.
  • - Extra mild on the eyes
  • - Delicately scented.
  • Dermatologically proven for skin compatibility, even on sensitive skin.
  • Benefits:
  • • Cleanses, cares for skin and prevents dryness
  • • Maintains skin’s protective layer, makes hair easy to comb, no tears, no tugs, no roughness
  • • Baby’s scent remains intact
  • • Free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colourants or raw materials derived from mineral oils
  • • Dermatologically proven very skin-friendly, even on sensitive skin and cradle-cap
  • • Suitable for vegans
  • 100% Certified Natural
  • Multi-award-winning
  • Gently cleanses delicate hair and skin
  • Developed by midwives and pharmacists. Shampoo and bodywash offers a gentle natural balance of the most skin-kind cleansing and gently and soothing moisture. A gentle wash that protects the natural oils of the skin, scalp and hair; ideal even for the most sensitive little ones.
  • Formulated with soothing and nourishing ingredients like handpicked organic calendula extract to gently lift dirt, leaving skin soft, hair easy to comb and baby’s own scent intact.
  • Organic with Precious Ingredients
  • Gently cleanses and cares from head to toe
  • Delicate skin
  • Recommended by paediatricians
  • Certified Natural Skin Care
  • UEBT Certified Sourcing with Respect
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Coco-Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Alcohol†, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil†, Glycerin, Carrageenan, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract†, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Fragrance (Parfum)*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *from Natural Essential Oils, †Organic ingredient

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to apply: Lather gently in baby's hair and from top to toe, rinse well in warm water.

Name and address

  • Weleda,
  • D-73525,
  • Schwäbisch,
  • Gmünd.

Distributor address

  • Weleda,
  • Aus-Sydney.
  • NZ-Havelock North.
  • UK-DE7 8DR.
  • SE-Stockholm.

Return to

  • Weleda,
  • DE7 8DR.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Sample product

4 stars

A WELEDA Customer

I only received a sample but was able to use it for my kids on a recent trip. It seems to be good for our kids sensitive skin and seemed refreshing. That said, I'm not fond of the scent on this wash, but others may be

Super gentle

5 stars

A WELEDA Customer

I recently tried this 2 in 1 shampoo and body wash with my sensitive skinned grandson and it did not irritate him at all. This shampoo and body wash combo seems very gentle, yet cleaned well and left his skin nice and soft. I was very pleased with this product.

Great product!

5 stars

A WELEDA Customer

I received this product as a sample. I gave it a try an loved it! I would definitely recommend this product. My baby has sensitive skin and had no issues with it. It left her hair and skin super soft!

Nice baby soap

4 stars

A WELEDA Customer

This baby soap was used on my newborn baby who tends to have dry skin. This soap worked well for her and did not dry her skin or irritate it. The soap has a pleasant smell but not too strong of a scent.

Awesome

5 stars

A WELEDA Customer

The Weleda 2 in one shampoo and body wash is so convenient. First I like the scent and effectiveness. My hair feels cleans and soft and smells great. My body feels cleansed and soft as well. My favorite part is that I dont have to use different products in my shower routine. One bottle is all it takes. I really like it. Definitely recommend it.

Worked well

5 stars

A WELEDA Customer

I used this soap for my 2 kids. They loved it. It wasn't a real thick soap but it spread all over with just a small amount. The smell wasn't overally strong and it seemed to clean them up well. Left their skin smooth and washed off easy with no residue feeling on the skin.

Great product

4 stars

A WELEDA Customer

My daughter and myself loves this product. I like the fact that it is all in one instead of getting separate baby lotion and shampoo. It has a pleasant scent. It is gentle for sensitive skin and very moisturizing. It worked great for my toddler and I would recommend this product.

Gentle lather

5 stars

A WELEDA Customer

This is perfect for any skin type...baby to adult because it's so extremely gentle. It leaves both my skin and hair looking and feeling great with no build. I use it daily in the shower and also to remove my make up.

Great Body Wash

5 stars

A WELEDA Customer

This a great body wash for a baby and for the momma. I have very dry skin throughout the year and this helps greatly. The body-wash smells great and is very gentle on the skin. The body wash come in great sizes so I put it in my bag for on the go.

Very Gentle!

5 stars

A WELEDA Customer

It soothes my sons skin. Very gentle and doeant have strong smell. Easy to open and use. The amount is jist enough, just one drop and can use all over the body.. i will highly recommend this for sensitive skin Very happy with this.

1-10 of 49 reviews

