Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cornichons With Chilli 340G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Cornichons With Chilli 340G
£ 1.10
£0.58/100g
Per 1/7 of a drained jar
  • Energy75kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Cornichons with chilli in spirit vinegar.
  • PICKLED FROM FRESH Mini gherkin cucumbers pickled soon after picking to retain their crunch
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cornichons, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Red Chilli, Mustard Seed, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

190g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/7 of a drained jar (27g)
Energy280kJ / 66kcal75kJ / 18kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.6g3.1g
Sugars11.5g3.1g
Fibre1.6g0.4g
Protein1.9g0.5g
Salt2.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My first taste of cornichons was a lovely surprise

5 stars

My first taste of cornichons was a lovely surprise ,very tasty nearly finished a whole bottle yummy

These are delicious, please bring them back soon

5 stars

These are delicious, please bring them back soon

