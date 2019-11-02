Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

perfect texture
I used a skewer stick and dipped it in cheese and chive dip which tasted great.
Simply the best
I always thought cucumber couldn't be beaten until I got a taste of these. They are brilliant. Crunchy and fresh. beautiful.
Fowel Disgusting
Bad quality. Some how, the vinegar that these are pickled in is now nasty. Making the gherkins taste disgusting,. I loved these before, and now I have wasted my money on them, so not right. Change them back
Lovely but unopenable!
Lovely, but jar almost impossible to open unless you can find a very beefy man who works out - and even he struggled!!!
Would be better with malt vinegar.
The trouble with all these products which use spirit vinegar, is the taste. The vinegar (acetic acid) is far too tart and detracts from the flavour of the bottled items. Brewed condiment, malt vinegar for instance, is a much better choice. And, produces a better flavour for all preserves of this type.
Great product
I always but this brand of gherkin as they are a nice small size and always crunchy.