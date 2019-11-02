By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

4(6)
£ 0.70
£0.19/100g
1/6 of a jar
  • Energy49kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Pickled gherkins in spirit vinegar.
  • PICKLED FROM FRESH Selected for size and pickled soon after picking to retain their crunch
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Dill, Mustard Seed, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Dill Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

370g

Net Contents

680g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a jar (62g)
Energy79kJ / 19kcal49kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.5g1.6g
Sugars2.1g1.3g
Fibre1.3g0.8g
Protein0.8g0.5g
Salt1.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

perfect texture

5 stars

I used a skewer stick and dipped it in cheese and chive dip which tasted great.

Simply the best

5 stars

I always thought cucumber couldn't be beaten until I got a taste of these. They are brilliant. Crunchy and fresh. beautiful.

Fowel Disgusting

1 stars

Bad quality. Some how, the vinegar that these are pickled in is now nasty. Making the gherkins taste disgusting,. I loved these before, and now I have wasted my money on them, so not right. Change them back

Lovely but unopenable!

4 stars

Lovely, but jar almost impossible to open unless you can find a very beefy man who works out - and even he struggled!!!

Would be better with malt vinegar.

3 stars

The trouble with all these products which use spirit vinegar, is the taste. The vinegar (acetic acid) is far too tart and detracts from the flavour of the bottled items. Brewed condiment, malt vinegar for instance, is a much better choice. And, produces a better flavour for all preserves of this type.

Great product

5 stars

I always but this brand of gherkin as they are a nice small size and always crunchy.

