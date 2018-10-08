By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crinkle Cut Gherkins 340G

Tesco Crinkle Cut Gherkins 340G
£ 1.00
£0.54/100g
1/6 of a drained jar
  • Energy65kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Crinkle cut pickled gherkins in spirit vinegar.
  • PICKLED FROM FRESH Selected for size and pickled soon after picking to retain their crunch
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gherkin, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seed, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Dill Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

185g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a drained jar (30g)
Energy217kJ / 51kcal65kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.7g0.2g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.6g2.9g
Sugars9.6g2.9g
Fibre1.2g0.4g
Protein1.0g0.3g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

These are my favourite pickled gherkins. They are less acid and sweeter than others. Will Debussy’s them again

