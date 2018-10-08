Tesco Crinkle Cut Gherkins 340G

Delicious
These are my favourite pickled gherkins. They are less acid and sweeter than others. Will Debussy’s them again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 51kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gherkin, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seed, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Dill Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Produced in India
6 Servings
185g
340g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a drained jar (30g)
|Energy
|217kJ / 51kcal
|65kJ / 15kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|9.6g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019