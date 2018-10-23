By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Liebfraumilch 2.25L Wine Box

£ 11.90
£3.97/75cl

  • Energy420kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Liebfraumilch Wine Box 2.25L
  • A medium sweet white wine with refreshing stone fruit flavours. Goes with fruity desserts or on its own.
  • Wine of Germany
  • Medium sweet & fruity
  • A timeless German classic with white peach flavours
  • Pack size: 2.25l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A medium sweet white wine with refreshing stone fruit flavours

Alcohol Units

22.5

ABV

10% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened stays fresh for six weeks See top flap for best before date.

Produce of

Product of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with fruity desserts or on its own.

Number of uses

Box contains 18 glasses

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packaged by:
  • Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy336kJ / 81kcal420kJ / 101kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

This is an ideal wine to drink as a spriza with Te

5 stars

This is an ideal wine to drink as a spriza with Tesco Soda Water. Why have you removed it from your range?

A big box of liquid gold

5 stars

Please keep this on the shelves I loves it precious

