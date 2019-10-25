Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

Taste beautiful
Taste beautiful
good flavour. nice in every dishes
good flavour. nice in every dishes
Buy them every week
Always happy. I buy them every week. Punnets are always full, mushrooms are decent sizes and taste as mushrooms should
Disappointed
The top mushrooms were a good colour however the ones underneath had turned brown
Always nice and fresh , i buy them most weeks
Always nice and fresh , i buy them most weeks
Large and tasty
Large and tasty and last reasonably well
Another Line Bites The Dust!
These mushrooms are fine actually. What I strongly object to is having to buy twice as many as I need! It appears the store that MY groceries come from no longer SELLS “loose mushrooms”. My objection isn’t just from a monetary point of view but, perhaps more importantly, from the point of view of WASTE! I only require 4 or 5 mushrooms, but I have to buy 250 or 300 grams, KNOWING that I will have to throw away probably HALF of them! I suppose the answer is to go without...but I shouldn’t have to!
Great
I made a Fresh Mushroom soup
Top quality
great quality very tasty in dishes firm very good value recommend these mushrooms .
Twice I was saw sent slimy ones not happy
Quality was not up to standard, twice I have received mushrooms that were supposed to have 3 days shelf life and yet they were going brown and slimy when I received them, they were in a brown bag with another fragile item and was not aware of the condition of them until I took them out of the bag, driver had gone ,mushrooms went in bin