Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

4(13)Write a review
£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Closed Cup Mushrooms 300g
  • Very versatile and equally tasty, fresh or cooked. Use raw in salads, sautéed, breaded or as an ingredient to enrich sauces, soups, stuffing or entrées.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not peel. No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldPer 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

13 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Taste beautiful

5 stars

Taste beautiful

good flavour. nice in every dishes

5 stars

good flavour. nice in every dishes

Buy them every week

5 stars

Always happy. I buy them every week. Punnets are always full, mushrooms are decent sizes and taste as mushrooms should

Disappointed

2 stars

The top mushrooms were a good colour however the ones underneath had turned brown

Always nice and fresh , i buy them most weeks

5 stars

Always nice and fresh , i buy them most weeks

Large and tasty

4 stars

Large and tasty and last reasonably well

Another Line Bites The Dust!

3 stars

These mushrooms are fine actually. What I strongly object to is having to buy twice as many as I need! It appears the store that MY groceries come from no longer SELLS "loose mushrooms". My objection isn't just from a monetary point of view but, perhaps more importantly, from the point of view of WASTE! I only require 4 or 5 mushrooms, but I have to buy 250 or 300 grams, KNOWING that I will have to throw away probably HALF of them! I suppose the answer is to go without...but I shouldn't have to!

Great

5 stars

I made a Fresh Mushroom soup

Top quality

5 stars

great quality very tasty in dishes firm very good value recommend these mushrooms .

Twice I was saw sent slimy ones not happy

1 stars

Quality was not up to standard, twice I have received mushrooms that were supposed to have 3 days shelf life and yet they were going brown and slimy when I received them, they were in a brown bag with another fragile item and was not aware of the condition of them until I took them out of the bag, driver had gone ,mushrooms went in bin

