Galaxy Milk 4 Pack 168 G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Galaxy Milk 4 Pack 168 G
£ 1.50
£0.89/100g
1x = 42g
  • Energy958kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates8.2g
    41%
  • Sugars23.3g
    26%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2280kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate
  • Four full size bars of Galaxy Smooth and Creamy Milk Chocolate a delicious and indulgent treat that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, lovingly created to melt in your mouth.
  • Galaxy® Choose Pleasure™ Since 2010, all of Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate bars across the UK & Ireland have carried the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal. This certification programme helps thousands of farmers around the world gain the tools and techniques necessary to protect wildlife, the environment and the rights and welfare of their workers and families - now and for future generations.
  • So, when you next sit down and relax into your moment of indulgence, Galaxy might just bring an even bigger smile to your face.
  • Contains 4 full size bars - perfect for an indulgent chocolate treat at work, home or on the go
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 168g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 42.0g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • Consumer Care
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

4 x 42g

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 42g (%*)
Energy 2280kJ958kJ (11%)
-546kcal229kcal (11%)
Fat 32.4g13.6g (19%)
of which saturates 19.6g8.2g (41%)
Carbohydrate 56.0g23.5g (9%)
of which sugars 55.4g23.3g (26%)
Protein 6.7g2.8g (6%)
Salt 0.25g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

tastes good

5 stars

tastes good

Love galaxy chocolate - and these are full size ba

5 stars

Love galaxy chocolate - and these are full size bars. Good value.

