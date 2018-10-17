By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Santa Maria Chilli Explosion Grinder 70G

Santa Maria Chilli Explosion Grinder 70G
Product Description

  • Seasoning blend.
  • Chilli Explosion is a hot blend of selected chillies and black pepper. The hot chillies are balanced by a rich tomato flavour and is perfect for meat, pasta and dressings.
  • With various chillies, black pepper and tomato
  • Perfect for meat & pasta
  • Freshly ground for better taste
  • Carefully selected spices
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Mediterranean Salt (37%), Red Bell Pepper, Chilli (20%), Mustard Seed, Tomato (8%), Black Pepper (2, 5%), Chipotle Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Santa Maria AB,
  • PO Box 6284,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 1YZ,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

70g

More salty than spicy, but nice flavour

4 stars

More salty than spicy, but nice flavour

