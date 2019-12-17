By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baileys Chocolat Luxe 50Cl

£ 15.00
£30.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Irish cream liqueur with real Belgian chocolate (6%)
  • 50cl. 15.7% abv
  • Chocolate lovers, this one's for you. Sumptuously rich real Belgian chocolate, folded into delicious Original Irish Cream, it's our most indulgently chocolatey treat ever (and we've tried a few).
  • The Limited Edition Baileys Chocolat Luxe is the indulgent mix of real Belgian chocolate with award-winning Baileys Original Irish Cream, presented in an exquisite gold bottle. Baileys Chocolat Luxe is best enjoyed over three cubes of ice or as a liquid dessert.
  • Working with a world-class Belgian chocolatier, only the worlds finest chocolate was chosen to create a bespoke chocolate that would complement the drink and result in the ultimate molten, decadent drinking experience. The product fuses Irish whiskey, Madagascan vanilla, cream and real Belgian Chocolate.
  • Baileys Chocolat Luxe is the perfect indulgent treat as well as an ideal gift for that someone special.
  • Enjoyed in over 160 countries, Baileys is the world's number 1 selling liqueur and is 9th in the international league of top selling global premium spirit brands.
  • An indulgent mix of Belgian chocolate with Baileys Original Irish Cream. Similar to eating a piece of chocolate from the ‘snap' of the bar, right through to the rich aftertaste of the cocoa.
  • With real Belgian chocolate
  • Baileys Chocolat Luxe has been meticulously designed to deliver a multi-sensory experience
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Tasting Notes

  • An indulgent mix of Belgian chocolate with Baileys Original Irish Cream. Similar to eating a piece of chocolate from the ‘snap' of the bar, right through to the rich aftertaste of the cocoa

Alcohol Units

7.85

ABV

15.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store between 5º to 25º C / 41º to 77º FBest Before End: See Base of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it to mix it
  • Serve over ice
  • Avoid citrus or acidic drinks as mixers. Enjoy chilled from the fridge.
  • Best served over three cubes of ice in a wine glass, and works perfectly as a liquid dessert

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • R&A Bailey & Co.,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • R&A Bailey & Co.,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • UK Freephone no. 0 800 78 78 11
  • baileys.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Love it, we always have this at Christmas, the sma

5 stars

Love it, we always have this at Christmas, the smaller bottle is just fine, it's a luxurious drink, you don't need too much!

Love it !!!

5 stars

Love it, pitty the bottles are small !!!

Can i have a bottle or two please....?

5 stars

DELICIOUS! Just when you thought they couldn't make Baileys taste any nicer, they added chocolate! Very luxurious taste.

Absolutely hated this...and I love Baileys and Cho

1 stars

Absolutely hated this...and I love Baileys and Chocolate. We bought the bottle as a treat to enjoy on Christmas Day, poured ourselves a large glass over ice and sipped the first taste only to absolutely hate it and tip it down the sick. Don’t bother with this...just stick to the original!!

absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

absolutely gorgeous

NOT NICE AT ALL!!! Avoid if you like Baileys!

1 stars

Tasted cheap, odd and a bit like a pureed chocolate blancmange. Not pleasant at all, vague Baileys aftertaste but more like cheap liqueur flavouring to be honest! Ice instantly causes it to become watery and separated (not like original Baileys). Terribly high price for something that I am going to try and put in a pudding - or pour away.

