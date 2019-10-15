Tesco Finest British Lincolnshire Pork Sausages 400G

Lovely sausages wrapped in an impenetrable coating
Theses are really nice sausages,good flavour and meaty. The skin however is far too thick which ruins the contents .
the skins spoil them for me sorry
when I have had your sausages before ok the taste and flavour is good but the skins are tough and hard to digest for me but may be cos I am older neverthelessd we should be able to enjoy a sausage without chewing through the tough skins
recipe changed to gluten free
I always buy Tesco Finest sausages - but not any more. My mother and I bought these separately and both noticed the difference. I found them bouncy in texture and they did not cook in the same way, burning easily and not releasing the fat into the pan. It seems the traditional wheat based rusk has been replaced with pea flour. To me, this is no longer a traditional British style sausage - so to carry on calling them "Lincolnshire' is misleading.
Rather tasteless and would not buy them again.
Annoying to me that before Christmas Tesco had a special line they did of pork with honey chipolata sausages that were so delicious, yet they discontinued them !! So I tried these Lincolnshire ones for a change, sounded good e.g British pork seasoned with sage, thyme, marjoram and parsley. Had two of the sausages last night with mashed potatoes and found them rather tasteless, tried half of a cold one this morning, so disappointing and again, little to no taste. Wont waste my money on buying these tasteless sausages again. Lastly, please Tesco, bring back those delicious pork and honey Chipolata sausages that were selling pre Christmas time !!
Loss in quality
These disappeared from stock for a long time and when they came back I eagerly bought some, only to find they were bland and tasteless - without the peppery and sagey taste of a good Lincolnshire. Disappointing.
Unbelievably salty
Made Delia's sausages braised in red wine with these, it's a great dish. The sausages were too salty to eat, very disappointing.