Tesco Finest British Lincolnshire Pork Sausages 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.



Grill

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium to hot grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

