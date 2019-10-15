By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest British Lincolnshire Pork Sausages 400G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest British Lincolnshire Pork Sausages 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
2 sausages
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1219kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Lincolnshire pork sausages filled into natural pork casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat
  • Selected cuts of British pork seasoned with aromatic sage, thyme, marjoram and parsley.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dried Herbs, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Spices.

Filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium to hot grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (111g**)
Energy1219kJ / 294kcal1353kJ / 326kcal
Fat24.7g27.4g
Saturates9.2g10.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.7g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.8g0.9g
Protein16.9g18.8g
Salt1.3g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 333g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely sausages wrapped in an impenetrable coating

3 stars

Theses are really nice sausages,good flavour and meaty. The skin however is far too thick which ruins the contents .

the skins spoil them for me sorry

3 stars

when I have had your sausages before ok the taste and flavour is good but the skins are tough and hard to digest for me but may be cos I am older neverthelessd we should be able to enjoy a sausage without chewing through the tough skins

recipe changed to gluten free

1 stars

I always buy Tesco Finest sausages - but not any more. My mother and I bought these separately and both noticed the difference. I found them bouncy in texture and they did not cook in the same way, burning easily and not releasing the fat into the pan. It seems the traditional wheat based rusk has been replaced with pea flour. To me, this is no longer a traditional British style sausage - so to carry on calling them "Lincolnshire' is misleading.

Rather tasteless and would not buy them again.

2 stars

Annoying to me that before Christmas Tesco had a special line they did of pork with honey chipolata sausages that were so delicious, yet they discontinued them !! So I tried these Lincolnshire ones for a change, sounded good e.g British pork seasoned with sage, thyme, marjoram and parsley. Had two of the sausages last night with mashed potatoes and found them rather tasteless, tried half of a cold one this morning, so disappointing and again, little to no taste. Wont waste my money on buying these tasteless sausages again. Lastly, please Tesco, bring back those delicious pork and honey Chipolata sausages that were selling pre Christmas time !!

Loss in quality

3 stars

These disappeared from stock for a long time and when they came back I eagerly bought some, only to find they were bland and tasteless - without the peppery and sagey taste of a good Lincolnshire. Disappointing.

Unbelievably salty

1 stars

Made Delia's sausages braised in red wine with these, it's a great dish. The sausages were too salty to eat, very disappointing.

