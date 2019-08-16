Tesco Finest British Cumberland Pork Sausages 667G

Sausage skin too thick
Good flavour but very thick chewy skin. Not pleasant having to chew and chew. Will not be buying again.
Terrible
Quite frankly terrible. Chewy skins, awful grainy texture. Just tasted really cheap - not at all what I was expecting. Really need to up the quality to meet the rest of the finest range.
Awful
Not great quality. Quite tasteless and under seasoned Disappointing.
Gluten free reduces taste
These sausages now taste terrible. Why is the entire range now gluten free?
didnt remind me of good old fashioned cumberland
I tried these sausages and im sorry to say, I didn't like them, friend loves them, guess its down to individual taste
Impossible to eat
Look nice on the outside but when cooked they are impossible to eat due to the tough skins ! The only way to eat them is to cut them into small pieces and even then you have to remove the bits of skin. Will go back to good old Richmond sausages !
Meaty!
Love the finest sausages. So meaty and filling.