Tesco Finest British Cumberland Pork Sausages 667G

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest British Cumberland Pork Sausages 667G
£ 4.00
£6.00/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy1326kJ 319kcal
    16%
  • Fat25.2g
    36%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1263kJ / 304kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free pork sausages seasoned with black pepper and sage.
  • Our Tesco finest* sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than forty years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected, fresh ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Selected cuts of British pork, full of flavour and seasoned with a twist of warming black and white pepper.
  • Pack size: 667g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Mace, Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract.

Filled into natural pork casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. by use by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • For best results do not prick sausage skins.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

667g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1263kJ / 304kcal1326kJ / 319kcal
Fat24.0g25.2g
Saturates11.6g12.2g
Carbohydrate3.3g3.5g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein18.5g19.4g
Salt1.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Sausage skin too thick

2 stars

Good flavour but very thick chewy skin. Not pleasant having to chew and chew. Will not be buying again.

Terrible

1 stars

Quite frankly terrible. Chewy skins, awful grainy texture. Just tasted really cheap - not at all what I was expecting. Really need to up the quality to meet the rest of the finest range.

Awful

1 stars

Not great quality. Quite tasteless and under seasoned Disappointing.

Gluten free reduces taste

2 stars

These sausages now taste terrible. Why is the entire range now gluten free?

didnt remind me of good old fashioned cumberland

2 stars

I tried these sausages and im sorry to say, I didn't like them, friend loves them, guess its down to individual taste

Impossible to eat

1 stars

Look nice on the outside but when cooked they are impossible to eat due to the tough skins ! The only way to eat them is to cut them into small pieces and even then you have to remove the bits of skin. Will go back to good old Richmond sausages !

Meaty!

5 stars

Love the finest sausages. So meaty and filling.

