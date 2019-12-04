By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 10 Pork Sausages 667G

2.5(25)Write a review
Tesco Finest 10 Pork Sausages 667G
£ 4.00
£6.00/kg

2 sausages
  • Energy1455kJ 351kcal
    18%
  • Fat30.6g
    44%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free lightly seasoned pork sausages.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Selected cuts of British pork simply seasoned with black pepper.
  • Pack size: 667g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Salt, Potato Starch, Water, Sage, White Pepper, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservative(Sodium Metabisulphite).

Filled into natural pork casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • For best results do not prick sausage skins.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

667g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1254kJ / 303kcal1455kJ / 351kcal
Fat26.4g30.6g
Saturates8.6g10.0g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.7g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0.9g1.0g
Protein15.3g17.7g
Salt1.0g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Great low carb sausages, more pork and less crap.

5 stars

Good low carb sausage. There aren't many around.

Very fatty

1 stars

Bought 3 packs of these for a Halloween party. So much fat came out of them. Made a real mess in the oven spitting everywhere. Taste was ok but because of the fat content would never buy again

Not nice

1 stars

Meat not bad but skins very tough

Finest - I think not!

1 stars

The label says that these sausages are made by a family run business who have been making sausages for more than forty years. Well, you may think that they should have got it right by now then! Alas not, I have never tasted such bland tasting, poor consistency sausages which contained very large amounts of fat and water when cooked. Come on Tesco, if this is your Finest range, I dread to think what your bargain range taste like!

Terrible sausages!

1 stars

I think this is the WORST TESCO PRODUCT IN YOUR RANGE! They are disgusting. Skins like rubber, texture like gristle and no taste. Absolutely dreadful sausages. Never buy again and wouldn’t recommend to anyone.

Perfect bangers everytime.

5 stars

Amazing quality & very very tasty. Perfect for anyone following a low carb diet like myself.

Best Sausages Ever!

5 stars

These sausages are the Bees Knees as far as we are concerned. I bought them to try Colman's Sausage Casserole Mix and it was a great success. They fry well and taste like no other sausage I have ever had. Well worth the money and good enough to have on a regular basis. Well done Tesco's Butchers!

Smooth sausage meat, no gristle. Good pork flavour

5 stars

Smooth sausage meat, no gristle. Good pork flavour!

Awful.

1 stars

If these are meant to be the ‘finest’, I really wouldn’t want to try anything from the Basics range. Oven cooked or fried, they were the worst sausages I’ve ever tasted. No flavour, awful texture. I’d try grilling them but I can’t imagine it’d be an improvement. The oven was also covered in burnt fat afterwards where they’d constantly spat while cooking. The remainder have gone in the bin.

Don't bother !

1 stars

Finest, That's a joke very chewy skins and left so much fat on the tray we had to throw it away.

