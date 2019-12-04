Tesco Finest 10 Pork Sausages 667G

Great low carb sausages, more pork and less crap.
Good low carb sausage. There aren't many around.
Very fatty
Bought 3 packs of these for a Halloween party. So much fat came out of them. Made a real mess in the oven spitting everywhere. Taste was ok but because of the fat content would never buy again
Not nice
Meat not bad but skins very tough
Finest - I think not!
The label says that these sausages are made by a family run business who have been making sausages for more than forty years. Well, you may think that they should have got it right by now then! Alas not, I have never tasted such bland tasting, poor consistency sausages which contained very large amounts of fat and water when cooked. Come on Tesco, if this is your Finest range, I dread to think what your bargain range taste like!
Terrible sausages!
I think this is the WORST TESCO PRODUCT IN YOUR RANGE! They are disgusting. Skins like rubber, texture like gristle and no taste. Absolutely dreadful sausages. Never buy again and wouldn’t recommend to anyone.
Perfect bangers everytime.
Amazing quality & very very tasty. Perfect for anyone following a low carb diet like myself.
Best Sausages Ever!
These sausages are the Bees Knees as far as we are concerned. I bought them to try Colman's Sausage Casserole Mix and it was a great success. They fry well and taste like no other sausage I have ever had. Well worth the money and good enough to have on a regular basis. Well done Tesco's Butchers!
Smooth sausage meat, no gristle. Good pork flavour
Smooth sausage meat, no gristle. Good pork flavour!
Awful.
If these are meant to be the ‘finest’, I really wouldn’t want to try anything from the Basics range. Oven cooked or fried, they were the worst sausages I’ve ever tasted. No flavour, awful texture. I’d try grilling them but I can’t imagine it’d be an improvement. The oven was also covered in burnt fat afterwards where they’d constantly spat while cooking. The remainder have gone in the bin.
Don't bother !
Finest, That's a joke very chewy skins and left so much fat on the tray we had to throw it away.