L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Night Cream 50Ml

Fantastic product
Having used Dermalogica products on my skin for the last 12yrs I was sceptical about this product. I've tried others during that 12yrs that just didn't compare & I thght this would be the same. I was wrong. I tried this purely as it was 1/2 price & my usual Dermalogica moisturiser had nearly run out. I am so pleased I did! From the start the packaging/pot feels and looks nice, open it & the smell is gorgeous, not too overpowering and soon disappears but the cream certainly doesn't! It feels like silk on your skin, a little goes a long way and it stays there.. I can feel I have used this product the morning after. My skin feels drenched in moisture but not remotely sticky, or greasy, it really hydrates it. I like it so much I purchased the Magic Blur day cream too which is amazing and have had a few comments over the last few weeks along the lines of.. 'You look really well'.. You look great... Country life is suiting you.. I know nothing can really turn back the last 12yrs of life lines on my face but I certainly feel better about my 40yr old face since using these two products!! And I can live with the positive comments too! I have since bought another two pots of this cream. Dermalogica is no more in my life!
Excellent value
This is a great cream, bought both night and day cream. After a week was noticing how soft my skin was and the dark circles were also improving
early delivery
Nourishing night cream
Previously used Clarins products and have to admit I loved this night cream def. on a par with Clarins.
Lovely to use
Really great product....has improved my skin .....feels fresh to use...
Excellent item
I am enjoying using this night cream very much. It soaks into the skin really well.
Very creamy product
Bought a couple of weeks ago and have noticed my skin isn't as dry
What can I say !! This product is like putting velvet on your skin.after a hard day a quick cleanse and tone then put this on and your skin sighs with happiness.so thick and so rich resembles creams that are 10 times more expensive but what an absolute bargain!!! Have tried lots of night creams but this one is the queen of them all!
It is now at least 2months since I began using this and I can see a difference in the wrinkles in my face My skin is smoother and appears plumper. I recommend this product.
Revitalift night cream has a fabulous creamy consi
Revitalift night cream has a fabulous creamy consistency, skin felt very hydrated, right till morning, very impressed.