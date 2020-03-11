By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Night Cream 50Ml

  • Laser renew your skin by night
  • Boosts hydration recovery process & anti-wrinkle action as you sleep
  • Featuring 3% Pro-xylane and Centella Asiatica to refine & re-firm your skin
  • An anti-ageing night cream
  • Featuring fragmented Hyaluronic Acid, specifically formulated in the optimum size for anti-ageing, and Pro-Xylane formulated to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and refine facial contours.
  • Immediately, skin is hydrated, more toned, and firmer.
  • In 1 week, wrinkles appear reduced
  • In 4 weeks, skin texture is more even and skin is softer.
  • Fight the most visible signs of ageing with Revitalift Laser
  • Pack size: 50ML

909058 1, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil Dimer Dilinoleate, Alcohol Denat., Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Propanediol, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Centella Asiatica Extract, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica [Nano] Silica, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrated Silica, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B230963/1)

  • Apply to a thoroughly cleansed face and neck, massaging into the skin in upwards and outwards motions.

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

50ml

Fantastic product

5 stars

Having used Dermalogica products on my skin for the last 12yrs I was sceptical about this product. I've tried others during that 12yrs that just didn't compare & I thght this would be the same. I was wrong. I tried this purely as it was 1/2 price & my usual Dermalogica moisturiser had nearly run out. I am so pleased I did! From the start the packaging/pot feels and looks nice, open it & the smell is gorgeous, not too overpowering and soon disappears but the cream certainly doesn't! It feels like silk on your skin, a little goes a long way and it stays there.. I can feel I have used this product the morning after. My skin feels drenched in moisture but not remotely sticky, or greasy, it really hydrates it. I like it so much I purchased the Magic Blur day cream too which is amazing and have had a few comments over the last few weeks along the lines of.. 'You look really well'.. You look great... Country life is suiting you.. I know nothing can really turn back the last 12yrs of life lines on my face but I certainly feel better about my 40yr old face since using these two products!! And I can live with the positive comments too! I have since bought another two pots of this cream. Dermalogica is no more in my life!

Excellent value

5 stars

This is a great cream, bought both night and day cream. After a week was noticing how soft my skin was and the dark circles were also improving

early delivery

5 stars

very happy with my camping products, great quality and were all even delivered earlier than i expected!!!

Nourishing night cream

5 stars

Previously used Clarins products and have to admit I loved this night cream def. on a par with Clarins.

Lovely to use

4 stars

Really great product....has improved my skin .....feels fresh to use...

Excellent item

5 stars

I am enjoying using this night cream very much. It soaks into the skin really well.

Very creamy product

5 stars

Bought a couple of weeks ago and have noticed my skin isn't as dry

What can I say !! This product is like putting vel

5 stars

What can I say !! This product is like putting velvet on your skin.after a hard day a quick cleanse and tone then put this on and your skin sighs with happiness.so thick and so rich resembles creams that are 10 times more expensive but what an absolute bargain!!! Have tried lots of night creams but this one is the queen of them all!

It is now at least 2months since I began using thi

5 stars

It is now at least 2months since I began using this and I can see a difference in the wrinkles in my face My skin is smoother and appears plumper. I recommend this product.

Revitalift night cream has a fabulous creamy consi

5 stars

Revitalift night cream has a fabulous creamy consistency, skin felt very hydrated, right till morning, very impressed.

