Tesco Large Stir Fry 570G

Check the date!
arrived brown and grotty on the use by date! Somebody obviously took no care at all in picking and packing.
A decent basic stir fry mix
Generally speaking this was a decent mix of veg. There were only a few big chunks of cabbage which were easily cut finer or in the case of the hard white core, discarded! Onions were nicely sliced, again not too thick as were the peppers. The carrots were a little on the large shred for my particular taste, I think a bit smaller would be better but all in all very acceptable.
Freezes for more convenient use
Freezes well but doesn't need defrosting. A gentle tap on the pack will loosen enough to be shaken out into a wok or frying pan for immediate use.
Long shelf life.....ha !!!
When I ordered this item I requested for a long shelf life....I know I'm not going to get a week out of it but the date on it is today & it's starting to turn already so I'm not very pleased with whom ever picked my shopping this time.