Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon With Whisky 120G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 690kJ / 165kcal
Product Description
- Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices with malt whisky, defrosted.
- Tender Scottish salmon, smoked over hickory and oak. Infused in LAPHROAIG® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky for a peaty finish. Our Tesco finest salmon is RSPCA assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. It's cured with a blend of salt and sugar, then gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak. The salmon is left to mature for over 24 hours before being infused with Laphroaig® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (91%), LAPHROAIG® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky (6%), Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
8Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in U.K., Scotland, Farmed in U.K., Scotland
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat, remove smoked salmon from fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|690kJ / 165kcal
|345kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|23.1g
|11.6g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.4g
Safety information
