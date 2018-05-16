By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon With Whisky 120G

Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon With Whisky 120G
£ 4.80
£4.00/100g

New

½ of a pack
  • Energy345kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 690kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices with malt whisky, defrosted.
  • Tender Scottish salmon, smoked over hickory and oak. Infused in LAPHROAIG® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky for a peaty finish. Our Tesco finest salmon is RSPCA assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. It's cured with a blend of salt and sugar, then gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak. The salmon is left to mature for over 24 hours before being infused with Laphroaig® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
  Tender Scottish salmon, smoked over hickory and oak. Infused in LAPHROAIG® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky for a peaty finish.
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (91%), LAPHROAIG® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky (6%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

8Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland, Farmed in U.K., Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, remove smoked salmon from fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy690kJ / 165kcal345kJ / 82kcal
Fat7.4g3.7g
Saturates1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.6g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein23.1g11.6g
Salt2.8g1.4g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

