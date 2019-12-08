Tesco Finest British Pork Sausages 400G

it was an oil slick after cooking them! finest?
it was an oil slick after cooking them! finest?
Used to be great and my favourite sausages. Grille
Used to be great and my favourite sausages. Grilled some last night, fat spraying everywhere. Set off smoke detectors around house, first time they have ever gone off. Made a mess off grill and oven, loads of fat in pan. Skins hard to cut and eat. Can't get rid of the cooking smell. Will never buy or recommend again.
Tasty... but the cases are too tough
I really like the taste and quality of these - except that cases seem to be getting tougher every time I buy them! ...to the point that I've decided to stop buying them because they're just too much like hard work to eat. We had them in hot dog buns and really struggled to bite through them. Such a shame as they taste lovely.
The sausage meat tastes nice, but they've got a ve
The sausage meat tastes nice, but they've got a very tough skin on them I had to spit out because it doesn't chew down. Urgh.
'leather' casings.
These sausages are OK BUT COMPLETELY RUINED WITH THEIR CASINGS BEING AS TOUGH AS LEATHER.
Excellent
Favourite with us. Wonderful rich flavour. I tend to cook them in the oven rather than frying pan. Great quality.
our favorite. big success with kids.
our favorite. big success with kids.
Do not buy.
the worse sausage I have ever bought. so much water they boiled in the frying pan. tasted horrible. Do not buy. I am going to question the finest range in the future and maybe Tescos own range as a whole.
Awful sausage I think they came wrapped in leather
Awful sausage I think they came wrapped in leather the skin was so tough. I had to try and remove it to eat the meal. Used 3 for a meal the others will be thrown away. Worst sausage not finest.
WHY GLUTEN FREE?
Nice sausages, very tasty but why oh why are they yet another not clearly marked Gluten free product? The same with some burgers that I bought. Gluten free is essential if you have Coeliac Disease (my sister does) but its actually harmful particularly for growing kids to have Gluten excluded from your diet.