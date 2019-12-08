By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest British Pork Sausages 400G

3(26)Write a review
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy1329kJ 320kcal
    16%
  • Fat26.5g
    38%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1303kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat filled into natural pork casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Selected cuts of British pork simply seasoned with pepper.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg.

Filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium to grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (102g**)
Energy1303kJ / 314kcal1329kJ / 320kcal
Fat26.0g26.5g
Saturates9.6g9.8g
Carbohydrate1.5g1.5g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein18.5g18.9g
Salt1.1g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 306g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

26 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

it was an oil slick after cooking them! finest?

1 stars

it was an oil slick after cooking them! finest?

Used to be great and my favourite sausages. Grille

1 stars

Used to be great and my favourite sausages. Grilled some last night, fat spraying everywhere. Set off smoke detectors around house, first time they have ever gone off. Made a mess off grill and oven, loads of fat in pan. Skins hard to cut and eat. Can't get rid of the cooking smell. Will never buy or recommend again.

Tasty... but the cases are too tough

3 stars

I really like the taste and quality of these - except that cases seem to be getting tougher every time I buy them! ...to the point that I've decided to stop buying them because they're just too much like hard work to eat. We had them in hot dog buns and really struggled to bite through them. Such a shame as they taste lovely.

The sausage meat tastes nice, but they've got a ve

2 stars

The sausage meat tastes nice, but they've got a very tough skin on them I had to spit out because it doesn't chew down. Urgh.

'leather' casings.

2 stars

These sausages are OK BUT COMPLETELY RUINED WITH THEIR CASINGS BEING AS TOUGH AS LEATHER.

Excellent

5 stars

Favourite with us. Wonderful rich flavour. I tend to cook them in the oven rather than frying pan. Great quality.

our favorite. big success with kids.

5 stars

our favorite. big success with kids.

Do not buy.

1 stars

the worse sausage I have ever bought. so much water they boiled in the frying pan. tasted horrible. Do not buy. I am going to question the finest range in the future and maybe Tescos own range as a whole.

Awful sausage I think they came wrapped in leather

1 stars

Awful sausage I think they came wrapped in leather the skin was so tough. I had to try and remove it to eat the meal. Used 3 for a meal the others will be thrown away. Worst sausage not finest.

WHY GLUTEN FREE?

3 stars

Nice sausages, very tasty but why oh why are they yet another not clearly marked Gluten free product? The same with some burgers that I bought. Gluten free is essential if you have Coeliac Disease (my sister does) but its actually harmful particularly for growing kids to have Gluten excluded from your diet.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

