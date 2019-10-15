By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Apple Sausages 400G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
2 sausages
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1218kJ / 293kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with Bramley apple, dried apple, honey and seasonings filled into natural pork casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat
  • Selected cuts of British pork blended with Bramley apples and a touch of sweet honey.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (80%), Bramley Apple (8%), Water, Dried Apple, Honey, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Pea Fibre, White Pepper, Spices, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Parsley.

Filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within one month. Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. For best results oven cook. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (93g**)
Energy1218kJ / 293kcal1133kJ / 273kcal
Fat22.1g20.6g
Saturates8.2g7.6g
Carbohydrate5.4g5.0g
Sugars5.4g5.0g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein17.7g16.5g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 279g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely awful sausages

1 stars

Really really awful sausages. Bought these at the same time as the Finest pork sausages. What a very bad waste of good money for them both. These are as bad. Skin like rubber, no taste, texture like gristle. Absolutely appalling product. Don’t buy!

yum yum yum

5 stars

top quality sausage..

Yuk!

1 stars

Don't bother! Can't taste the apple and the skin is so thick that you can't even cut it let alone chew it. Horrible sausages and definitely not 'finest'!

Excellent

5 stars

Good quality and very tasty sausages. would recommend.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious and chunky, love these sausages.

Great taste

5 stars

Great for a change from normal.

Save your money don't buy these

1 stars

Grilled 3 of these for a sandwhich, when i started eating it I found I couldn't bite through the skin, I couldn't even tear the skin with my teeth. The sausages weren't very tasty either, don't know how Tesco's can call these "finest sausages". The sausages went in the bin.

