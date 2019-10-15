Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Apple Sausages 400G

Absolutely awful sausages
Really really awful sausages. Bought these at the same time as the Finest pork sausages. What a very bad waste of good money for them both. These are as bad. Skin like rubber, no taste, texture like gristle. Absolutely appalling product. Don’t buy!
yum yum yum
top quality sausage..
Yuk!
Don't bother! Can't taste the apple and the skin is so thick that you can't even cut it let alone chew it. Horrible sausages and definitely not 'finest'!
Excellent
Good quality and very tasty sausages. would recommend.
Delicious
Delicious and chunky, love these sausages.
Great taste
Great for a change from normal.
Save your money don't buy these
Grilled 3 of these for a sandwhich, when i started eating it I found I couldn't bite through the skin, I couldn't even tear the skin with my teeth. The sausages weren't very tasty either, don't know how Tesco's can call these "finest sausages". The sausages went in the bin.