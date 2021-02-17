Remington D3010 2000W Hair Dryer

Lead was too short. Very limiting where you can se
Lead was too short. Very limiting where you can set up to dry.
Great customer service
I brought this as a Christmas present, I was informed that there may be a delay due to the time of the year however my item came in early. Nice hairdryer, great price.
Cheap and Effective
My wife appeared happy enough! Was as described and cheaper with Tesco than other suppliers
amazing power
Review from Remington Europe
after my old babyliss power dry hairdryer broke i decided to go for the remington powerdry and i love it so much is much more powerful and also the filter cleans easily the wire is long , the bad points about this hair dryer is that it doesnt get hot on the 3rd setting also the buttons could be spaced out also the motor isnt a ac.